Taylor Swift's Eras tour: everything to know about attending London's Wembley shows

I am a Taylor Swift superfan, so much so that I saw two of her shows back in June at Wembley. While I might be missing her August shows, and am green with envy for everyone who has bagged tickets for her round round in London, I do feel like I have some knowledge to pass on about what to expect from your unforgettable day out at Wembley. Here is everything you need to know if you are attending one of her Wembley shows in August…

Where to buy merchandise

While leaving Wembley Park station and heading towards the stadium, there are plenty of stops for Taylor merchandise along the way, many of which have some pretty impressive queues. While you might have plenty of time to peruse, a top tip here would be to wait until you're inside the stadium itself, where we snagged our merchandise with zero queues to speak of! Either way, the stores seemed rammed with stock so don't worry too much about being able to snag your favourite item!

Is there food and drinks?

There are plenty of food and drink stalls, and we chomped down some peri chicken burgers before the show - and I saw plenty of people wondering around with portions of chips, burgers and more. You definitely won't be going hungry! Same for drinks, there are plenty of bars if you would like an admittedly expensive alcoholic beverage or a soft drink, or in the stadium there are plenty of free water stops with plastic cups to keep yourself hydrated.

What is the bathroom situation?

Even in the most heaving parts of the standing area, it is easy enough to skip out of the crowd, go to the bathroom and return to the same place as you were before. There were occasionally queues for the bathroom, I would say any break would take between 5-10 minutes, so make sure you time it well (I'll admit, I took my opportunity during the Folklore segment, sorry Taylor)!

I was in the standing area on both nights, and everyone is respectful of helping you get through the crowds - after all, everyone is going back and forth with bathroom breaks! Just make sure you know how to find your friends again.

What time should you get there?

On night one we were in the VIP section, where fans are allowed in for first come first served spots in the standing area. To be honest, unless you get there incredibly early, it will be difficult to snag premium places, so if you're happy to be the middle or towards the back, you don't need to get there at a particularly early hour.

To make sure you get to see the opening shows, I would suggest arriving for around 5.30pm. Paramore is on at around 6pm and is totally unmissable, and by then you'll be very hyped up for Taylor!

When should you leave?

While staying until the end of the show and seeing the firework show is a total must for some fans - and I totally respect that - I have to say that waiting to get into the tube station with tens of thousands of other people really took the shine off the end of the evening. On night two, my friend and I left one song before the end - and it saved around 60-90 minutes of wait time to get back onto the London Underground, and I would honestly recommend it, even if it does mean missing Taylor's performance of Karma.

What to wear

You can wear anything you like at all - and everyone is dressed from everything to the absolute 9s in homemade Taylor outfits to sticking to comfort with jeans and a T-shirt. There is no pressure to dress up whatsoever. However, if you feel like you'd like to mark the occasion with a costume, fans of Taylor have loved picking one of her 'Eras' for their outfit.

For instance, the 'Lover' era would mean dressing in pastels and rocking face sparkles, while 'Speak Now' is more of a country vibe with cowboy boots, and 'Reputation' is black and silver vibes. See our full Eras tour costume suggestions here!

What are the friendship bracelets all about?

Fans love celebrating the fandom by rocking friendship bracelets that many make by hand, and swapping them with one another at the concerts. The bracelets can have anything written on them, but fans tend to go for the names of songs, albums or lyrics. If you don't have time but would like to join in, there are loads of options on Amazon Prime or Etsy.

What songs does Taylor perform?

If you'd like a bit of a spoiler, I've got you covered! The show opens with the Lover era, and Taylor performs Miss Americana & the Heartbreak Prince, Cruel Summer, The Man, You Need to Calm Down, Lover - before launching in her Fearless era with Fearless, You Belong with Me, Love Story. It then segways into Red, where she performed 22, We are Never Ever Getting Back Together, I Knew You Were Trouble and All Too Well (10 minute version).

The Speak Now era is short and sweet, with Taylor performing Enchanted, before moving onto Reptuation, where she performs Ready For It, Delicate, Don't Blame Me, and Look What You Made Me Do. She then moves into Folkmore and Evermore, where she performed Cardigan, Betty, Champagne Problems, August, Illicit Affairs, My Tears Ricochet, Marjorie and Willow.

Then the tempo is up again with 1989, where she performs Style, Blank Space, Shake It Off, Wildest Dreams and Bad Blood, before moving into her new Tortured Poet's Department Era, where she performs But Daddy I Love Him, So High School, Who's Afraid of Little Old Me?, Down Bad, Fortnight, The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived, I Can Do It With A Broken Heart.





Before the Midnights era, Taylor performs two surprise songs which are different every night - so get ready for her to mix things up! To conclude the night, she performs Lavender Haze, Anti-Hero, Midnight Rain, Vigilante S***, Bejeweled, Mastermind and Karma. Have the most incredible time!