Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Taylor Swift's final Wembley concerts' famous guests: Idris Elba, Ambika Mod and more
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Taylor Swift performs onstage for the opening night of "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at State Farm Stadium on March 17, 2023© Getty

Taylor Swift's final Wembley concerts' famous guests: Idris Elba, Ambika Mod and more

Taylor Swift returns to Wembley Stadium to close out the Eras Tour in Europe

HELLO!
4 minutes ago
Share this:

Long live the Eras Tour! Taylor Swift's record-breaking billion-dollar world tour closes out its European date with five nights at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, and it's sure to be a celeb-filled festival of friendship, friendship bracelets, and fun.

Taylor was previously at Wembley  in June for three nights, where boyfriend Travis Kelce shocked fans by appearing on stage during a transition performance for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," while in the audience fans saw Prince William "shaking it off," Tom Cruise trading bracelets with fans, and Hugh Grant wandering the stadium.

Here are all the famous faces in night one (or night four…)  

Idris Elba

Idris was seen in attendance, with many fans wondering if the actor would be a surprise appearance on stage as he opens the Lover track "London Boy" with the now iconic phrase: "We could go driving, on my scooter."

He also told fans that the song was his favorite, as he traded friendship bracelets.

Idris Elba at Eras Tour
Idris Elba at Eras Tour

 Jameela Jamil

One lucky Swiftie took this adorable selfie with Jameela who was at night four for the Eras Tour

View post on X

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia was there with friends

Amelia Dimoldenberg at the Eras Tour
Amelia Dimoldenberg at the Eras Tour

Ambika Mod​​​​

One Day star Ambika showed her fandom colors with an Eras Tour tee

Ambika Mod at the Eras Tour
Ambika Mod at the Eras Tour
Other Topics

More Celebrity News

See more

Read More