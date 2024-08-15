Taylor Swift's final Wembley concerts' famous guests: Idris Elba, Ambika Mod and more

Long live the Eras Tour! Taylor Swift's record-breaking billion-dollar world tour closes out its European date with five nights at the iconic Wembley Stadium in London, and it's sure to be a celeb-filled festival of friendship, friendship bracelets, and fun.

Taylor was previously at Wembley in June for three nights, where boyfriend Travis Kelce shocked fans by appearing on stage during a transition performance for "I Can Do It With A Broken Heart," while in the audience fans saw Prince William "shaking it off," Tom Cruise trading bracelets with fans, and Hugh Grant wandering the stadium.

Here are all the famous faces in night one (or night four…)

Idris Elba

Idris was seen in attendance, with many fans wondering if the actor would be a surprise appearance on stage as he opens the Lover track "London Boy" with the now iconic phrase: "We could go driving, on my scooter."

He also told fans that the song was his favorite, as he traded friendship bracelets.

Idris Elba at Eras Tour

Jameela Jamil

One lucky Swiftie took this adorable selfie with Jameela who was at night four for the Eras Tour

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Chicken Shop Date host Amelia was there with friends

Amelia Dimoldenberg at the Eras Tour

Ambika Mod​​​​

One Day star Ambika showed her fandom colors with an Eras Tour tee