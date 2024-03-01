The most glamorous BRIT Award ensembles of all time

The most prestigious and arguably most fashionable night in British music is taking place once again on Saturday evening, and both fashion and music fans are readily awaiting their fix.
This year marks the BRIT Awards' 44th annual spectacle, and year after year pulls the world’s most notable A-listers and music royalty together for a night of star-studded celebration.
As per usual we can’t wait to see what our favourite fashionistas don on the red carpet this year, especially when the nominee list includes RAYE, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.
In honour of the British Record Industry Trust's show on Saturday, we take a look back through the archives at some of our favourite looks to ever waltz down the London-based red carpet.
Jessie J, 2023
A pregnant Jessie J took to last year's red carpet in an all-red ensemble, showing off her bump in effortless style.
Taylor Swift, 2021
T Swizz made an entrance in an elegant bejewelled two-piece number. The songstress paired her understated look with her signature red lip.
Adwoa Aboah, 2020
Adwoa Aboah channelled nuptial chic in a silk in a glimmer white silk gown for the 2020 awards.
Dua Lipa, 2019
Queen of the red carpet, Dua chose a plunging neckline black lace bodice and vibrant fushia skirt dress for her 2019 look. She accessorised with a blunt bob haircut and multiple choker necklaces.
Rita Ora, 2018
Back in 2018, Rita Ora chose to don a full-feather gown and a stack of twinkling necklaces.
Ellie Goulding, 2017
Keeping things mysteriously chic, Ellie Goulding chose to don a black satin gown adorned with silver chain embellishments and a high slit to the 2017 awards.
Lana Del Rey, 2016
Lana Del Rey opted for a silky floral kimono-esque gown for the 2016 awards.
FKA Twigs, 2015
FKA Twigs looked sensational on the 2015 red carpet in a pair of black trousers and a sequin cutout overdress.
Iggy Azalea, 2014
Iggy Azalea kept things subtle and glamorous in a fitted red gown with mesh cutouts back in 2014.
Rihanna, 2012
Riri looked unreal in her plunging neckline, bejewelled gown and long leather gloves look at the 2012 awards.
Cheryl Cole, 2011
Back in 2011, Cheryl Cole made a statement in a black sequin gown and smokey black eye makeup look.