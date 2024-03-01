Skip to main contentSkip to footer
The most glamorous BRIT Award ensembles of all time
From Taylor Swift in a bejewelled two-piece to Dua Lipa's low-cut lace gown, here are just a few of the most jaw-dropping looks that have ever taken to the BRIT Award red carpet.

2 minutes ago
Orion Scott
Orion ScottFashion Features Writer
The most prestigious and arguably most fashionable night in British music is taking place once again on Saturday evening, and both fashion and music fans are readily awaiting their fix. 

This year marks the BRIT Awards' 44th annual spectacle, and year after year pulls the world’s most notable A-listers and music royalty together for a night of star-studded celebration. 

As per usual we can’t wait to see what our favourite fashionistas don on the red carpet this year, especially when the nominee list includes RAYE, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

In honour of the British Record Industry Trust's show on Saturday, we take a look back through the archives at some of our favourite looks to ever waltz down the London-based red carpet.

Jessie J, 2023

Jessie J poses on the red carpet in an all-red outfit© ISABEL INFANTES

A pregnant Jessie J took to last year's red carpet in an all-red ensemble, showing off her bump in effortless style. 

Taylor Swift, 2021

aylor Swift, winner of the Global Icon award poses in the media room during The BRIT Awards 2021© JMEnternational

T Swizz made an entrance in an elegant bejewelled two-piece number. The songstress paired her understated look with her signature red lip. 

Adwoa Aboah, 2020

Adwoa Aboah attends The BRIT Awards 2020 in a silk white gown © Jim Dyson

Adwoa Aboah channelled nuptial chic in a silk in a glimmer white silk gown for the 2020 awards.

Dua Lipa, 2019

Dua Lipa seen on the red carpet during The BRIT Awards 2019 in a bright pink and black lace gown© SOPA Images

Queen of the red carpet, Dua chose a plunging neckline black lace bodice and vibrant fushia skirt dress for her 2019 look. She accessorised with a blunt bob haircut and multiple choker necklaces.

Rita Ora, 2018

Rita Ora attends The BRIT Awards 2018 Red Carpet in a feather gown© JMEnternational

Back in 2018, Rita Ora chose to don a full-feather gown and a stack of twinkling necklaces. 

Ellie Goulding, 2017

Ellie Goulding attends The BRIT Awards 2017 in a black dress© Karwai Tang

Keeping things mysteriously chic, Ellie Goulding chose to don a black satin gown adorned with silver chain embellishments and a high slit to the 2017 awards.

Lana Del Rey, 2016

Lana Del Rey attends the BRIT Awards 2016 in a silk kimono dress© Mike Marsland

Lana Del Rey opted for a silky floral kimono-esque gown for the 2016 awards.

FKA Twigs, 2015

FKA Twigs attends the BRIT Awards 2015 in black trousers and a cut out top© Anthony Harvey

FKA Twigs looked sensational on the 2015 red carpet in a pair of black trousers and a sequin cutout overdress. 

Iggy Azalea, 2014

Iggy Azalea attends The BRIT Awards 2014 in a red gown© Karwai Tang

Iggy Azalea kept things subtle and glamorous in a fitted red gown with mesh cutouts back in 2014.

Rihanna, 2012

Rihanna arrives at The BRIT Awards 2012 in a halterneck gown and long leather gloves© Mike Marsland

Riri looked unreal in her plunging neckline, bejewelled gown and long leather gloves look at the 2012 awards.

Cheryl Cole, 2011

Cheryl Cole made a statement in black sequin gown and smokey black eye makeup look to attend the 2011 BRIT awards© Dave M. Benett

Back in 2011, Cheryl Cole made a statement in a black sequin gown and smokey black eye makeup look. 

