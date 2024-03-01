The most glamorous BRIT Award ensembles of all time

The most prestigious and arguably most fashionable night in British music is taking place once again on Saturday evening, and both fashion and music fans are readily awaiting their fix.

This year marks the BRIT Awards' 44th annual spectacle, and year after year pulls the world’s most notable A-listers and music royalty together for a night of star-studded celebration.

As per usual we can’t wait to see what our favourite fashionistas don on the red carpet this year, especially when the nominee list includes RAYE, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus.

In honour of the British Record Industry Trust's show on Saturday, we take a look back through the archives at some of our favourite looks to ever waltz down the London-based red carpet.

Jessie J, 2023 © ISABEL INFANTES A pregnant Jessie J took to last year's red carpet in an all-red ensemble, showing off her bump in effortless style.

Taylor Swift, 2021 © JMEnternational T Swizz made an entrance in an elegant bejewelled two-piece number. The songstress paired her understated look with her signature red lip.

Adwoa Aboah, 2020 © Jim Dyson Adwoa Aboah channelled nuptial chic in a silk in a glimmer white silk gown for the 2020 awards.



Dua Lipa, 2019 © SOPA Images Queen of the red carpet, Dua chose a plunging neckline black lace bodice and vibrant fushia skirt dress for her 2019 look. She accessorised with a blunt bob haircut and multiple choker necklaces.

Rita Ora, 2018 © JMEnternational Back in 2018, Rita Ora chose to don a full-feather gown and a stack of twinkling necklaces.

Ellie Goulding, 2017 © Karwai Tang Keeping things mysteriously chic, Ellie Goulding chose to don a black satin gown adorned with silver chain embellishments and a high slit to the 2017 awards.

Lana Del Rey, 2016 © Mike Marsland Lana Del Rey opted for a silky floral kimono-esque gown for the 2016 awards.

FKA Twigs, 2015 © Anthony Harvey FKA Twigs looked sensational on the 2015 red carpet in a pair of black trousers and a sequin cutout overdress.



Iggy Azalea, 2014 © Karwai Tang Iggy Azalea kept things subtle and glamorous in a fitted red gown with mesh cutouts back in 2014.

Rihanna, 2012 © Mike Marsland Riri looked unreal in her plunging neckline, bejewelled gown and long leather gloves look at the 2012 awards.