Taylor Swift just wore Princess Kate's favourite brand - did you see?

We already know that the Wales family are fans of Taylor Swift, with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte watching The Eras Tour at Wembley in June, but it turns out that Taylor is a big fan of the family in return.

Upon returning to London this week for the final dates of the European leg of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift paid tribute to Princess Kate.

Through the medium of fashion, Taylor Swift made homage to the Princess of Wales, wearing pistachio green shoes courtesy of Princess Kate's favourite brand, Sézane.

© JP/RV/TM / SPLASHNEWS Taylor stepped out in the statement shoes in London

Princess Kate has worn items from the French brand many times, including a soft cream jumper for an appearance on a podcast in 2020, a full oatmeal-coloured co-ord in 2023, a grey trouser suit the same month and statement earrings at Ascot in 2023.

Even Prince William got in on the act, wearing a jacket from the brand in April 2024 – quite the royal seal of approval.

Taylor Swift's Sézane shoes

Taylor's pick from the brand were the patent leather Georgia High Mary Jane shoes, priced at $230.

Taylor's Sézane shoes sold out immediately

The Midnights singer chose the green design, which promptly sold out, but they are still available in black, light beige and caramel.

She also favoured the brand's snake print Jessie loafers last autumn, wearing them for several outings in New York City.

© Getty Taylor Swift wearing Sézane shoes in November 2023

Affordable fashion choices

While $230 is a steep price for us mere mortals, it's definitely an affordable choice for billionaire Taylor, and is in line with her consistently mid-price fashion choices.

Fashion experts say that Taylor's decision to wear more affordable clothes than her A-List peers is part of her mission to stay relatable. Her clothing choices are calculated moves that show she doesn't need to use fashion to stand out – because she's already the world's biggest star.

© Gotham Taylor Swift's street style is often accessible

Experts say that by not aligning herself with any fashion house, as many celebs do when they appear in brand campaigns, Taylor preserves one of the things she values most: her artistic and creative freedom to fully be herself.

While Taylor opts for more affordable brands in her day-to-day life, she goes full high-end fashion for her tour outfits, with glittering ensembles courtesy of Versace and Roberto Cavalli instantly recognisable, along with a sparkling shoe wardrobe by Christian Louboutin.