Alexa Chung just taught us how to style jelly shoes

Until we saw Alexa Chung effortlessly styling a silk slip mini with her jelly shoes over the weekend, we honestly didn't even realise there was a right and wrong way to wear the footwear silhouette.

Is there anything the style sphere's most notable fashion mogul can’t pull off?

© Instagram / @alexachung The perfect summer outfit recipe

Sharing a selection of images to her 6.3 million fashion-obsessed followers yesterday, Alexa proved once again that her summer holiday wardrobe is seriously elite.

Pairing a set of transparent jelly shoe sandals from Ancient Greek Sandals with a slinky silk mini dress, complete with lace bust detailing in a decedent butter yellow hue, Alexa made sure her chosen outfit recipe was one that would turn heads.

Fans of the British-born model were quick to flock to the comment sections for outfit tips of their own, one fan asking the style mogul "Can I wear it in black?" while others commented on her slip dress, with one fan saying "I’ve been so so so obsessed with pale butter yellow this summer! looks amazing."

© Instagram / @alexachung A moment for the back of the dress

No stranger to sporting eclectic, bold and sometimes bizarre fashion choices (we’re looking at you JW Anderson frog slides) Alexa’s sandals come as no surprise to lovers of the wacky, weird and nostalgic. Jelly shoes were at their peak in the late 90s and early 2000s, beloved by every primary schooler as they skipped their way to class.

Now, the jelly shoe craze has made its way into the fashion mainstream with the likes of The Row and Prada creating their own versions. Alexa isn’t the only famed face sporting the stylistic shoe on the regular, just last week Elsa Hosk donned a similar outfit recipe to Alexa’s, styling her bright yellow pair of jellies with a lace-adorned black Prada night dress.

And so there we have it fellow fashion fanatics, Jelly sandals are officially Alexa Chung-approved.