Alexa Chung's designer ballet flats are set to be autumn’s It-shoe

It is a truth universally acknowledged that anything Alexa Chung wears, we want to get our hands on.

A trendsetter since her 2000s heyday, the 40-year-old has a reputation for injecting her inimitable je ne sais quoi into her no-nonsense style agenda.

Atop her eternally coveted sartorial schedule right now? Ballerina flats. And her latest pair prove the cult-adored feminine slip-on is here to stay for autumn 2024.

The model and presenter shared an Instagram post with her 6.3m followers, wearing an outfit that was quintessentially AC: mid-wash straight-leg jeans, a powder blue knitted sweater and a pair of Nappa leather ballet flats with a statement bow.

© Instagram /@alexachung Is there any other outfit combo more Alexa Chung-coded?

The shoes in question are the 'Vara Bow Flats' from Italian luxury label Ferragamo. The new-season pumps put a contemporary take on the classic silhouette, with a smooth, muted finish, a v-neck shape and a lizard print bow held in place by a statement gold buckle.

Alexa captioned her post: " I used to live in my @ferragamo shoes that I found in a vintage shop. So happy to have a shiny pair of their new ballet flats. #FerragamoBallerinas [ballerina shoe emoji."

© Instagram / @alexachung Alexa shared a close-up of her Ferragamos

The leather construction, black and gold colourway and structured bow give the eternally feminine shoe an air of luxe sophistication. As we approach the cooler months (though summer has not been wholly different to autumn in England this year), her shoes are perfect for any occasion from the bar to the office.



The fashion set has recently suggested that it would be the 'ugly' shoe to triumph in the upcoming season, with Emily Ratajkowski and Katie Holmes favouring unconventionally fashionable footwear over feminine ballet flats. Despite Alexa spearheading the bizarre footwear craze with JW Anderson's iconic frog mules last year, she has certified that the unassuming slip-on will continue to succeed.