Alexa Chung's silk slip skirt, bralette and cardigan outfit recipe is our new go-to

When it comes to style influence, a few notable names instantly pop to mind, one of them being British-born self-made style icon, Alexa Chung.

Whether she’s championing a new layering hack, single-handedly bringing back the divisive boat shoe or proving every event dress code is made to be broken, Miss Alexa is one seriously stylish mogul and her latest outfit recipe proves exactly that.

If you’re a fan of Alexa, her enviable wardrobe choices or even her 2013 Self-help book it (or all of the above) you’ll likely know that she’s currently indulging on a euro summer holiday with her besties, sipping on red wine and serving us a slew of summer outfit inspo on a silver platter.

© Instagram / @alexachung Simple yet overly chic

In a story shared to her Instagram earlier today, Alexa proved that summer fashion needn't be overthought and that sometimes the ‘less is more’ theory really is the key to effortless outfit perfection.

In the two stories posted, Alexa can be seen pairing a dusty blue silk slip midi skirt adorned with a lace hem, a white lace bralette and an olive green button-up cardigan together to create the perfect vacay look.

© Instagram / @alexachung This look is peak holiday-mode

Alexa elevated her look with a set of black, open-toed kitten heels, the perfect shoe choice for a casual yet classy holiday date night dinner.

Alexa’s silk slip look isn’t the only summer style inspo she’s served up during her time on holiday. Just last week she made a strong case for crochet micro shorts being paired with a silk head scarf and button-up cardigan while just days before that she heroed a denim Louis Vuitton bag and a floral shirt from Bode.

Each ingredient from Alexa’s recent ensemble are staples that can be styled in a multitude of ways, not to mention lightweight and small enough to pack in your carry-on luggage.