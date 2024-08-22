Bella Hadid's ultra plunge gown is a lesson in ethereal dressing

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The ethereal princess that is Miss Bella Hadid is currently in her dainty fairy fashion era and we can’t help but obsess over everything she wears.

Last night the supermodel and business mogul perfected her new style era by donning a seriously chic, plunging neckline gown for a night of celebration.

© Instagram / @bellahadid Once a supermodel, always a supermodel

In a series of reposted Instagram stories from last night, Bella can be seen celebrating the launch of her new Orebella scent NIGHTCAP, a vanilla, ginger, patchouli and sandalwood fragrance, surrounded by her famous family and friends.

For the occasion, Bella of course dressed to impress, settling on an ultra-chic cream-toned Vintage Dior halterneck gown, complete with a plunging neckline, floral adornments and a sultry draped open back from when John Galliano was at the helm of the Maison.

© Instagram / @bellahadid A moment for the back of the dress

Bella paired her drop-dead divine dress with a statement gold floral choker necklace and a set of diamante-encrusted strappy heels. For glam, she opted for a loose curled updo with face-framing fringe pieces left out to compliment her impeccable face card.

If you’re a Hadid sister stan, you’ll know that Bella’s new fragrance business venture Orebella is for the crystal-loving girlys who cherish their mental health but also take pride in buying products that look good on their vanity. After launching the brand back in April of this year, Bella has since introduced four scents into the range, all of which are mindfully crafted from natural essential oils as opposed to alcohol-based ingredients.

Unsurprisingly this isn’t the first time Bella and her go-to stylist Molly Dickson have settled on a plunging halter neck gown for an opulent occasion. Earlier this year the youngest Hadid sister donned a Gucci SS 2005 nude-toned dress while on official hot-girl business at Cannes Film Festival. The mid-2000s look wasn’t too dissimilar from last night's look, leading us to believe that the silhouette is the model's favourite, and rightfully so when you look that good in it.