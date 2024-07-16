Bella Hadid's graphic tee and mini short combo is a summer-style dream

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Cowboy boots and a cute top seem to be Bella Hadid’s recent go-to style recipe and her recent New York City strutting look proved exactly that.

Spotted in the Big Apple just yesterday, the youngest Hadid sister made yet another statement for “You can take the girl out of the country, but you can't take the country out of the girl.”

© Getty We will be recreating this exact look for summer

Donning a scoop-necked baby tee adorned with a picture of a baby deer, a set of distressed mini denim shorts, her beloved chocolate brown cowboy boots, black sunglasses and a vintage brown shoulder bag, Bella made every fashion lover’s hearts and Pinterest mood boards swoon.

This isn’t the first cowgirl-coded ensemble Bella has worn this week. Just a few days ago she was spotted in not one, but two Beyoncé-approved looks whilst out and about in Soho.

© Getty Fashion Bella is our favourite Bella

One ‘fit consisted of a set of mini leather shorts and a halter neck black bodysuit while the other was made up of vintage Gucci green leather flared trousers and a basic graphic tank top.

Fans of the former supermodel couldn’t be more thrilled to see Bella back in her high-fashion era as over the past year or so she's taken a step back from the limelight to focus on her new fragrance brand 'Ôrəbella, her drinks brand Kin Euphorics and her recent horse riding and barrel competing hobby.

We can’t know for sure how long Bella will be in the city for, but for the sake of our summer outfits, we hope she sticks around for a little longer, sporting more enviable ensembles as we’re in need of a much-needed wardrobe switch-up.