Jenna Ortega just starred in Sabrina Carpenter's new music video as both her love interest and murder victim

Yesterday was a very, very good day for fans of Sabrina Carpenter, her eclectic pastel-toned it-girl wardrobe and her seriously catchy pop music because not only did she release her studio album Short n Sweet, but she also gifted us the greatest present we didn't know we needed - A music video starring herself and Jenna Ortega.

Starring in the video for Taste, the first track on the new album, the duo took things back to their Disney Channel roots for the occasion, all whilst wearing a slew of enviable ensembles.

© Instagram / @jennaortega Jenna and Sabrina pose on set of the video

Inspired by the 1992 film Death Becomes Her, a cult classic starring Meryl Streep, Goldie Hawn and Bruce Willis in which two women share the same love interest, resulting in a sinister twist and turn filled 1 hour and 44 minutes.

The Taste video follows the same story as the aforementioned movie, with both Sabrina and Jenna playing the parts of jealous girlfriends, fighting over a boyfriend, which is played by former Halloween co-star Rohan Campbell.

The video starts out with a flashing “graphic violence” warning, which is how you know things are about to get good. In the opening clip, a frilly pink bed covered in weapons slowly emerges into shot, followed closely by Sabrina and her perfect bouncy blonde locks singing into the reflection of a freshly sharpened knife, wearing a Y2K ensemble of shiny black capri leggings, blue crop top and sky-high heels.

© instagram / @jennaortega The duo nailed widow-chic dressing at the funeral for their boyfriend

From then on, the artistic masterpiece shows the Wednesday actress and Espresso singer in a number of brightly toned looks, glamorous gowns, polka dot hospital gowns, sexy nurse costumes and feather-fringed dressing gowns as the pair try and kill each other with voodoo dolls, chain saws, and double-barrelled rifles.

After Jenna cuts off Sabrina’s arm and Sabrina toils with Jenna by poking pins into her voodoo doll, the star-crossed lovers end up falling for each other, resulting in a comical ending shot where the two sip on takeaway coffee, dressed up in black gowns to leave the funeral of their former boyfriend who they accidentally killed in the former scene.

© Instagram / @jennaortega The whole video is comically gory

The comically gory video is a visual masterpiece in its own right, directed by Dave Meyers, the same music video mastermind who gave us Harry Styles’ Adore You video, and is already coined by fans as a top contender for music video of the year.

If you’re yet to see the video, do me a favour and treat your eyes (and ears) and click play on the video above and watch the tour de force that is the Taste video.