Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice wardrobe is a lesson in emo-chic dressing
Jenna Ortega Beetlejuice wardrobe

Jenna Ortega's Beetlejuice wardrobe is a lesson in emo-chic dressing

From Vivienne Westwood to Dolce & Gabbana, the Wednesday star is leaning into her signature goth-glam aesthetic once again 

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
When Jenna Ortega graced our screens as Wednesday Addams in the Netlifx spin-off series Wednesday, the world went wild for girly-gothic fits, dark academia grunge and all things vintage, edgy and monochromatic.

The 21-year-old's personal sense of style made her the perfect match for such a character-  her sartorial agenda is the perfect blend of edgy and sophisticated with a hint of gothic flair.

She has a penchant for creating looks that are both elegant and rebellious. Often opting for tailored suits, chunky boots, and statement accessories, her style is versatile, effortlessly transitioning from red carpet glamour to street style cool, always with a touch of attitude and a strong sense of individuality.

It was perhaps unsurprising therefore that she was offered the role of Astrid Deetz in the 2024 movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice - the remake of the 1988 film Beetlejuice - yet another ghoulish Tim Burton classic.

Jenna is leaning into her character with her epic emo-chic 'tour'drobe, following in the footsteps of Blake Lively for It Ends with Us, Zendaya for Challengers and Margot Robbie for Barbie, to name a few. 

Her wardrobe is blending Avril Lavigne's cool-girl grunge with Tish Weinstock's goth-chic agenda, serving up soft rock glamour at the helm of her stylist Enrique Melendez.

From archival Vivienne Westwood to Dolce & Gabbana, scroll on to see her iconic Beetlejuice Beetlejuice promo tour looks so far...

Jenna Ortega is seen in Midtown on August 18, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham/GC Images)© Getty

It-girl tailoring

Every It-girl in 2024 is championing short-hemmed pieces, be it micro-shorts or mini skirts. Jenna captured attention in a cropped grey and black striped blazer paired with a matching mini skirt. A pair of striped tights and platform heels made a major style statement.

Jenna Ortega attends the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' New York Photo Call at JW Marriott Essex House on August 17, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Santiago Felipe/WireImage)© Getty

Perfect pinstripes

Jenna oozed boss babe vibes in a Dolce & Gabbana pinstriped corseted top and skirt set. A pair of skyscraping black stilettos and jet-black sunglasses rounded off her tantalising tailored look.

Jenna Ortega poses during the 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' fan event at Plaza Toreo Parque Central on August 14, 2024 in Naucalpan de Juarez, Mexico. (Photo by Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images)© Getty

Skull-chic

For a fan event in Mexico last week, Jenna wore a body-sculpting green skull dress by Saudi Arabian label Lurline. It featured intricate moulding detailing inspired by the film’s zombie character, Bob.

Jenna Ortega is seen on August 19, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Getty

Monochromatic corsetry

Jenna paired a 90s supermodel-approved satin midi skirt with a block and white strapless corset, schooling us in reverse colour-blocking.

Jenna Ortega poses during the photocall for the movie 'Beetlejuice Beetlejuice' at Four Seasons Hotel on August 13, 2024 in Mexico City, Mexico. (Photo by Jaime Nogales/Medios y Media/Getty Images)© Getty

Vintage Vivenne Westwood

There is perhaps no fashion label more appropriate for Jenna's sense of style than Vivienne Westwood. For a photocall in Mexico City, Jenna perfect soft rock glam in a archival 2009 piece from the British label, with delicate chiffon neckline and elegant midi length.

