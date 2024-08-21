Sabrina Carpenter just wore yet another cutesy négligée look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It seems that convincing everybody to wear their nighties for nights out was at the top of Sabrina Carpenter's 2024 New Year’s resolution list. And suffice it to say, she has succeeded.

While many of us still remember the blonde bombshell as a bubbly baby-faced Disney star, the now 25-year-old fashion phenomenon has skyrocketed to the top of the sartorial scene since her explosive entry into the music industry, with hits like Espresso and Please, Please, Please.

It didn’t take long for fans to notice that Sabrina, who was recently linked to (or rather de-linked from) Saltburn star Barry Keoghan, had a signature look both on and off the stage: cute, ultra-feminine négligées that wholly deserve their moment in the spotlight. Instead of following seasonal trends, she’s blazed her own trail, earning her a spot as an It-girl fashion muse of the moment.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina's latest look is as cute and coveted as ever

Proving that she’s not entering a new sartorial era anytime soon, Sabrina shared a new carousel of images on Instagram wearing - yep, you guessed it - another angelic piece of nightwear that we can't get enough of.

She knelt on the floor (her signature camera angle) in an ethereal baby pink mini dress featuring a delicate frilled hem, tulle detailing along the neckline and cutesy silk ribbon tied in a bow at the décolletage. Of course, no look is complete without her signature blonde hair loosely styled and cascading over her shoulders.

© Instagram/Sabrina Carpenter Sabrina is the proud owner of endless stunning nighties © Instagram/Sabrina Carpenter She's constantly schooling us in different ways to style them up © Getty She even wore a babydoll accented number to perform on Saturday Night Live.

“Babydoll dresses and négligées saturate her wardrobe,” explains H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau, “Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become Sabrina’s sartorial bread and butter.”

“Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom.”