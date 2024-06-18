Sabrina Carpenter's red mini skirt has us questioning our summer wardrobe

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



No stranger to sporting itty-bitty minis on the world stage, Sabrina Carpenter just made yet another stylish statement, this time in a racy red colourway.

Posting to her 35.9 million Instagram followers yesterday, the Please, Please, Please singer made it very clear that her killer outfit ensembles aren’t stopping anytime soon, sharing a selection of on and off-duty looks.

Captioning the post "Brina’s first wembleyyyy thank you @capitalofficial for having us at your summertime ball. 80,000 of you singing along did not feel real :’) you’ve been so good to me UK thank you!!!!"

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter She literally can do no wrong

Sabrina made sure to let her fans who couldn’t attend the show know that her wardrobe game it still serving, sharing an image of herself backstage in a itty bitty red mini skirt which she paired with a ribbed white tank top which featured numerous diamante embellished red lipstick stains and the word “kiss” in bold capital letters.

Of course, her pink-toned blush cheeks were out in full force, perfectly accompanied by her enviable bouncy blonde hair and curtain bangs.

It’s no secret that Sabrina’s style has risen quickly through the ranks to number one on our lust list, just take her recent music video starring her beau Barry Keoghan or her recent secretary core Parisian escape ensemble for example.

Sabrina’s killer mini skirt look comes just months before the release of her new album Short n’ Sweet, which is set to debut on August 23rd of this year. Although we can’t know for sure what summer bops are going to be on the album, one thing we do know is that we’re likely in for a whole lot of outfit, hair and beauty inspiration.