Bella Hadid just wore another plunging neckline gown, this time in an emo-chic hue

It seems plunging neckline gowns are Bella Hadid’s style kryptonite, donning not one but two styles in one week.

The model, muse and founder of fragrance brand Orebella just proved her go-to fashion silhouette in a series of ultra-chic Instagram snaps, solidifying herself as a style icon once again.

© Instagram / @bellahadid Bella launched Orebella back in April of this year

Bella, who is known for opening and closing major designer catwalks during fashion weeks around the globe as well as fronting some of the world’s most famous fashion campaigns shared a celebratory post in reference to her new fragrance drop to her 61.2 million Instagram followers yesterday.

Opting for a seriously sleek plunging neckline gown (so plunging in fact you can see her belly button) from Christian Dior by John Galliano circa 2003. The ethereal former Victoria’s Secret angel paired the opulent ensemble with a simple crystal pendant necklace, bare feet and a messy updo hairstyle for the celebration.

© Instagram / @bellahadid We're in love with her plunging neckline era

To commemorate the launch of her fourth fragrance, Bella invited close family and friends to indulge in an intimate evening set in the forest, complete with astrological readings, cocktails and a slew of energy-healing crystals.

Bella expressed her love for her fragrance venture by captioning her post “can't even believe we’re launching our fourth scent, Nightcap. we wanted to do something small and sweet for our first night of launch, and it truly couldn’t have gone better. I’ve never experienced such a beautiful, intimate night with girls just having fun, loving each other and experiencing new things together. we had the best night, im still buzzing.”

© Instagram / @bellahadid Once a supermodel, always a supermodel

This isn’t the first time Bella has turned to Christian Dior by John Galliano for a sultry style statement, in fact, she donned a very similar dress in a cream colourway earlier in the evening, pairing it with a set of strappy heels and a gold flower necklace from Marina Moscone.

When not sporting denim mini shorts, cowboy boots and her beloved Coach ‘Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39’ Bella has made it abundantly clear that plunging neckline gowns are her go-to for celebrations, giving the famous LBD a run for its money as the go-to style for occasional dressing.