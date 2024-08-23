Bella Hadid's favourite bag is actually surprisingly affordable

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whenever we find a fashion accessory loved by one of our go-to style muses that’s actually affordable, it feels like the stars have aligned.

The latest arm candy obsession on our radar (and wishlist) is Bella Hadid’s go-to brown suede handbag from famed New York design house Coach.

The model, muse and Orebella fragrance founder was spotted out and about on Thursday on official hot girl business, sporting a cowgirl core-coded look that has our fashion-obsessed hearts hooked.

© @Diggzy Bella can't get enough of the cowgirl aesthetic

Assembling a set of micro mini denim shorts, fixed in place with a chunky brown belt, an ultra crop red tie top and a set of heeled brown cowgirl boots, Bella proved her country girl aesthetic is still very much in full force.

To accessorise the look, the Saint Laurent muse made a case for practical chic arm candy that actually fits all of your everyday essentials, calling on her favourite 'Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39' from Coach in a dreamy chocolate brown suede fabric.

© @Diggzy We love a bag that fits all the essentials

The bag, which is described on the Coach website as an: “elegant, minimalist silhouette—with a distinctly New York attitude” is made from durable, luxuriously soft double-faced suede and is big enough to house a 15-inch laptop, currently retails for £495.

© Getty Fashion Bella is our favourite Bella

Bella is a known boho bag lover, with Coach’s 'Brooklyn Shoulder Bag 39' style being her absolute favourite. Just last month, she was spotted out and about in New York City with the black grain leather version coolly slung over her shoulder.

It seems that Bella has taken the saying "If you love it buy it in every colour” quite literally when it comes to her beloved Coach offering, and who could blame her?