Bella Hadid took style cues from Maya Jama in crochet set

Typically, it’s us who borrow from the wardrobe of Bella Hadid.

The 27-year-old is a rich source of It-girl staples, from doe-printed graphic tees to spray-on Coperni dresses. So, when she exercises a vested interest in the clothing collection of another, our ears prick up.

Slipping into 50 per cent of Ella Mia’s ‘Bejewelled Rara Co-ord in Celtic Batik Print’ on Thursday, the model marked her entry into ‘picklesecco summer.’ Sharing a series of images via social media which documented her passion for gut health, Gigi’s younger sister candidly posed alongside a series of gut-boosting products, including her go-to probiotic from Kin Euphorics.

Sporting the chocolate crochet top peppered with sequins and accompanying seascape printed waistband, Bella showed off her tablescaping skills. Beside her perched a woven picnic basket brimming with wildflowers and a pale green gingham tablecloth.

She paired her Ella Mia concoction with a pair of pale-wash jeans, marrying bohemian allure with everyday charm.

© Instagram/Maya Jama The Ella Mia set was initially popularised by Maya Jama

If Bella’s sirenic attire looks familiar, then we congratulate you on your eye for celebrity style.

The set was previously worn in full by Love Island host Maya Jama. During one episode, the 30-year-old championed the independent label by wearing the set, which has also been sported by South African singer Tyla.

Ella Mia is a fashion brand specialising in feminine, bohemian-inspired clothing. The label features a slew of items including co-ord sets, maxi dresses, and tops, all with intricate details such as batik prints, crochet accents and beading.

These designs are perfect for those who appreciate bold, artistic styles that blend comfort with elegance, AKA Maya, Bella and Tyla. Most items currently appear to be out of stock - which only proves the popularity of the celebrity-approved brand.

Completing her whimsical outfit, Bella swept her raven hair up into a messy bun and placed a wild daisy behind her ear. She leisurely soaked up the sunshine in her beachside setting, which was framed by willowy palm trees, golden sand and luxurious white decor.