Sabrina Carpenter's sheer yellow babydoll négligée is peak girlhood

If there was one It-girl wardrobe we’d happily raid, it would be that belonging to pop sensation, Sabrina Carpenter.

When she’s not dripping in crystal-embellished gowns on the red carpet, Sabrina can usually be found relaxing in the comfort of her own home in a series of ultra-cute négligée looks.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina's wardrobe is filled with cute babydoll dresses

The chart-topping Espresso singer proved her unparalleled style status goes far beyond music videos and awards show events. On Wednesday, the former Disney star posted an image to her 39.3 million Instagram followers, depicting herself in a coquette, 1960s-style babydoll night dress.

In the image posted to her story, the 25-year-old can be seen posing next to a heart-shaped chair, wearing the covetable sweetheart number, complete with lace detailing and itty bitty bow-tie feature.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina's now iconic blush look has been a fan favourite in the beauty sphere

Sabrina opted for her signature glam look for the occasion, championing her go-to rosy blush cheek shade which is made by mixing Armani Beauty's 'Luminous Silk Cheek Tint' in shades 62 & 53. As for her bouncy blonde locks, the star let her curtain bangs roam free, framing her face card to perfection, while the rest of her loosely curled mane cascaded down her back.

This isn’t the first sheer ruffled négligée look the singer has worn over the past few weeks. In fact, the majority of her promo pictures for her new sixth studio album Short n’ Sweet involve a cutesy lingerie look of some sort.

Last week, she sported a blush pink option on her Instagram, while just days before that she opted for a vibrant blue-toned version, complete with matching knickers. H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau notes that Sabrina is a firm believer in the style, stating: “Babydoll dresses and négligées saturate her wardrobe. Worn as they are or teamed with a swathe of befeathered, bejewelled and befurred accessories, mini silhouettes have become Sabrina’s sartorial bread and butter.”

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina is a négligée stan through in through

Tania continues to note: “The romantic slips can be hard to style. They're not exactly office-friendly, or overly practical at that. But they do make for whimsy eveningwear staples, summer in the city throw-ons and European holiday must-haves - depending on how you wear them,” in turn, giving us the go-ahead to live out our Sabrina Carpenter dreams and invest in a coquette look of our own.