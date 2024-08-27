Sabrina Carpenter's etheral corset and lace lingerie set is perfect for brides-to-be

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Honestly? Sabrina Carpenter and her iconic sartorial agenda are living in our heads rent-free right now.

The American singer has undeniably become one of 2024's ultimate It-girls, not just thanks to her songs including Espresso, Please Please Please and Taste, but because she has completely convinced us to wear our sultriest négligée for every day.

Continuing on her streak of iconic underwear looks, the 25-year-old shared a new Instagram post yesterday wearing the ultimate set for brides-to-be.

Sabrina asked fans on her post "What is your short n’ sweet top 3???" - referencing her latest album, Short 'n Sweet which was released last week. She wore a vintage-infused angelic white corset top with a lace-up back and broderie-anglaise sleeves, paired with etheral lace underwear.

© Instagram /@sabrinacarpenter Sabrina shared yet another stunning lingerie set on Instagram

Her signature long blonde locks cascaded down her back, adding to the romantic aesthetic of her ensemble.

Underwear that deserves to be seen on the streets is Sabrina's bread and butter. From coquette babydolls to tulle pieces with bow-clad tights and sheer polka dot pieces with mini skirts, she's championed the 'underwear as outerwear' trend and taken it to new, uber-feminine heights.

"Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom," says H Fashion's Tania Leslau.

© Instagram/Sabrina Carpenter She's officially an underwear icon

"When not decked out in her vintage-inspired frocks, Sabrina can be found sporting tracksuits and XL hoodies like the rest of us. However, her true power lies in her ability to wear underwear as outerwear, leading all of her avid followers to believe they can too."

Her wardrobe has undeniably been our favourite of 2024 so far.