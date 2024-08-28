Sabrina Carpenter just took style cues from Princess Kate in a buttery yellow mini-dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Hot off the heels of her sixth studio album Short n' Sweet, Sabrina Carpenter is taking no days off, both musically and in the fashion sphere.

In a series of images titled "4 days of ovulation album" the pop sensation shared photos with her 39.3m Instagram followers, giving fans a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes making of the now chart-topping project, and you may not have noticed that she took major style cues from the Princess of Wales.

© Instagram / @sabrinacarpenter Sabrina is quickly solidifying herself as a fashion icon

Included in the eight-post photo dump was a stylised image of the 25-year-old singer posing next to a stack of vinyl records in a knitted micro mini dress. The mini in question was from Princess Kate's go-to designer Emilia Wickstead’s Spring Summer 2024 collection, constructed from 100% wool in a dreamy buttery shade of yellow.

Sabrina styled her pastel-toned collared dress with a set of mesh heels in the same colourway, her signature rosy blush look and her now famous bouncy blonde hairstyle.

© Getty Did Princess Kate start the butter-yellow trend?

The stylish princess has forever been a fan of the New Zealand designer, often calling upon the fashion label to create custom ensembles for opulent occasions. To attend the Service of Thanksgiving back in 2022, Kate opted for a sleek Emilia Wickstead dress in the same buttery tone as Sabrina’s recent look, topping off the elegant look with a floral adorned hat from Philip Treacy and a pair of nude-toned heels.

© Getty Butter yellow looks great on you Sabrina © Getty Kate can clearly pull off any shade of yellow

Both Kate and Sabrina are known lovers of the fashion world’s most notable summer colour. The Princess opted for a sunshine yellow toned option from Roksanda Ilinčić to attend the Women's Singles Final at Wimbledon in 2022, whilst just last week Sabrina was spotted on the Variety Power of Young Hollywood red carpet in a pastel yellow gown dripping in crystal embellishments.

Though the summer days might be coming to an end, both Kate and Sabrina have proved on more than one occasion that sunny yellow will always be on trend in the fashion sphere.