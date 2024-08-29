Demi Moore just sported a head-to-toe Victoria Beckham look that's perfect for autumn

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It’s no secret that fashionable A-listers are fans of Victoria Beckham's eponymous fashion label.

VB’s namesake brand is the blueprint for impeccably tailored suiting, slim-fitting slip dresses, cultivated clutch bags and practically everything in between. So, it’s no wonder Demi Moore called upon the luxury label to kit her out for a night in London.

© Instagram / @babskymakeup Demi accessorised her look with pup Pilaf

The Ghost actress dressed to impress to attend the preview screening of her newly anticipated movie The Substance. In the film, she plays the part of Elisabeth Sparkle, a failing celebrity who turns to using a cell-replicating black market drug that temporarily creates a younger, better version of herself.

Donning a set of ultra-chic, navy blue leather flared trousers an off-the-shoulder cape-like knit in the same hue, Aquazzura heels and a slew of Boucheron diamond jewellery, Demi made a serious case for autumnal layering, proving that transitional season dressing needn’t be boring.

Demi’s 'High Neck Knit Jumper' in ink blue is from VB’s new collection and currently retails online for £590. Her 'High-rise Flared-leg Leather Trousers,' which cost £1,190 are from the same collection but are currently sold-out on many platform. Given how utterly chic they are, we can see why.

Demi was joined on her London night out by her silver screen co-star Margaret Qualley, who also dressed for the colder temperatures, deciding upon a sleek, sheer knitted black dress which she accessorised with a diamanté-encrusted belt and floral neck-tie accent.

As much as we might hate to admit it, the colder climate is officially within reach. This means it's time to start taking style cues from Demi and dust off your knitwear and leather trousers to ensure you don’t catch a chill come September 1 when the meteorological calendar officially ticks over.