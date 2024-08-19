Victoria Beckham just made a major announcement about her brand

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whilst we often associate Victoria Beckham with little black dresses, oversized sunglasses, 90s pop star glam and classic slip dresses, her affinity with denim must never be forgotten.

Aside from the eternal fashion icon being one of the globe's best at doing 'jeans and a nice t-shirt', her personal denim designs have been a sartorial favourite since the early 2000s.

Lest we forget, after ending her music career in 2004 she dived headfirst into the fashion industry and teamed up with now-defunct fashion line Rock & Republic to start her own clothing line VB Rocks. The first item on her inaugural design menu? Yes, jeans.

The original jeans (two pairs in different washes) were designed for women to 'lift their bum', and Victoria's iconic Crown logo was etched onto the back pockets. A year later at the end of 2005, her designs were showcased on the runway for the first time, marking a pivotal moment in her fashion designing career.

© Getty Victoria wearing one of her Rock & Republic designs in 2005

Now it appears the 50-year-old former Spice Girl is looking back at said denim design roots as inspiration for her latest denim collection, and sartorial lovers can't contain their excitement.

This week VB has shared posts on Instagram with her 33m followers, giving fans a glimpse of the designs of her latest launch.

Though she already designs denim in her eponymous line (how could we forget her 70s-inspired collaboration with her son Romeo's on-off girlfriend Mia Regan?), she seems to have completely changed up the offering for her "denim refresh: collection: contrasting light wash on deep denim, barrel jean silhouettes, 70s style front pockets on high-rise lengths: the new collection has a complete vintage feel, finished with a touch of quintessential VB elegance.

Fans were quick to comment on the similarities between her new collection and her Rock & Republic collection, saying: "I used to love my VB rock republic jeans !" and "Yes!!! Fantastic! I absolutely loved your collab with rock and republic back then, full denim, low rise and mid rise, beautiful dark blue washes….can’t wait for your line to come out now."

Victoria's new collection launches today at 2pm BST, and we can see this one flying off the shelves quicker than her usual pieces...