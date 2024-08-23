Harper Beckham's milk nails are a vintage Victoria manicure tribute

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Harper Beckham recently charmed TikTok viewers with a delightful makeup tutorial on her mother’s account.

Sitting on a balcony, she effortlessly emulated Victoria's timeless beauty, all while applying the latest release from Victoria Beckham Beauty, the 'Posh Balm.'

However, it wasn’t just Harper's natural summer glam that caught everyone’s attention—it was her nails. They were a pristine, eye-catching white.

Victoria Beckham has long been a fan of white nails. Late last year, she was spotted flaunting a natural, glossy, semi-opaque shade known as Milk Nails. This look isn’t quite pink, nor is it entirely clear, sitting somewhere in between—a chic, understated choice.

VB even took to Instagram to share her mani from a Miami party, where she posed with Tom Ford and Lionel Messi, all while subtly showcasing her elegant nails. Her history with white manicures goes back even further, with Victoria experimenting with a tipex white manicure back in 2020. She captioned a post with, “White nails for summer,” while caressing her jawline to highlight her square-tipped nails against her glowing tan.

And that’s precisely the beauty of the white mani—it enhances a tan or creates the illusion of one, adding a touch of sun-kissed elegance. On darker skin tones, the effect is even more striking. The hashtag #milkynails has taken TikTok by storm, amassing variations like #milknails and #Milksnails all of which boast millions of views.

The surge in popularity of this minimalist nail design aligns perfectly with the rise of aesthetics like 'quiet luxury' and 'vanilla girl.'

© @victoriabeckham Victoria is also a fan of white manicures, and shared this photo in 2020

“While ‘quiet luxury’ has been a hot topic in the fashion and lifestyle sphere, it seems that its influence on the beauty industry, particularly in the realm of nails, has been somewhat overlooked, Liana Thomson of Nails.co.uk told H! Fashion.

"Quiet luxury focuses towards clean lines, simple silhouettes, and neutral colour palettes which can so easily be adopted into your beauty routine. Designs such as milky nails, glazed donut nails, barely there French, and lipstick nails perfectly capture the essence of quiet luxury. These nail designs showcase elegance and understated sophistication.”

The key to nailing this trend? Layering two subtle shades—starting with a warm beige-pink and finishing with a creamy white, all topped off with a glossy coat.