What is the shirt sandwich? The neat Victoria Beckham approved styling trick that will transform your wardrobe for Spring Summer 24
The Shirt Sandwich: the Victoria Beckham approved styling trick you never knew you needed for Spring Summer 24

 Put down the ham and cheese, this is serious business

2 minutes ago
Clare Pennington
Style Writer
What is a shirt sandwich you might (rightfully) be asking? And what does Victoria Beckham have to do with it? Well, it’s the neat trick of taking two tops (typically a light knit and a polo neck) and slotting a shirt between the two. Or substituting one knit for a blazer, and ordering as you wish. In other words, your shirt becomes the bacon in your sartorial BLT.

Yoyo Cao opts for a striped polo shirt teamed with denim for the Miu Miu AW24 show in Paris.© Edward Berthelot
Caroline Takrarit teams her black turtleneck with a light blue shirt and a dress on top, outside the Valentino AW24 show in Paris. © Edward Berthelot
Erika Borldrin's blue jacket, shirt, and polo make a fine sandwich, outside the AW24 Miu Miu show in Paris.© Edward Berthelot
Coined by Leandra Medine Cohen, the author and blogger who pens the newsletter The Cereal Aisle, (you may remember her incredible blog Man Repeller, which detailed the trends women adored while men felt quite the opposite.) She’s been providing style inspiration for the masses for an impressive 24 years and where she goes, we follow.

A flawless shirt sandwich, served by Leandra Medine © Instagram/@leandramcohen
While the humble shirt is nothing new, it is something we all have stashed in our wardrobes, and this new technique allows you to utilise it in more interesting ways. Victoria Beckham displayed delicious shirt sandwiches for her pre-Fall 24 collection. Meanwhile, Miu Miu’s scene-stealing SS24 show saw models wearing tightly checked shirts beneath polo tops and blazers. Style mavens The Row has been serving (stylish) sandwiches since 2022. 

Victoria Beckham showed shirt sandwiching in her Pre-Fall 24 collection© Courtesy of VICTORIA BECKHAM
To add a bit of extra interest, why not slot a necklace between collars, or add a silk scarf to ramp up the preppiness. Or even toy with proportion by pairing with something scandalously minimal on your lower half (for the brave: see the no-trouser trend for inspiration).

Miu Miu layered up top paired with micro minis for SS24© Filippo Fior/launchmetrics.com/spotlight
The benefits to shirt sandwiches? Well, for a start keeping warm, the importance of which can never be understated. Plus it’s a bonafide style aficionado-approved way of layering, perfect for unpredictable weather (British summertime, is that you?)

