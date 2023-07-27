Victoria Beckham's crocs are not her first crazy shoe moment: check out her most bizarre footwear

For a fashion muse whose signature sartorial agenda is on the minimalistic side, Victoria Beckham certainly does have a penchant for eye-catching footwear.

Granted, the majority of fashionistas tend to make a statement with their accessories every now and again. But the former Spice Girl does it in the utmost fearless, internet-dividing way possible.

Last week the 49-year-old captured attentions when she wore bright yellow cartoon boots from Crocs' collaboration with MSCHF. In case you missed it, the American label (pronounced 'mischief') took over the internet earlier this year with their bright red boots that realistically, we couldn't get our heads around.

© Instagram Victoria Beckham debuted the new MSCHF x Crocs Yellow Boots

This wasn't, however, Victoria's first bizarre-boot rodeo. She has a penchant for pairing outfits with wacky footwear that people can't stop talking about. And these are some of her most iconic...

The heel-less platforms

© Brian Ach David and Victoria at the Victoria's perfume launch in September 2008 in New York.

Attending the launch of her new perfume at Macy's in NYC, Victoria wore a grey fitted mini dress with platform boots that quite literally did not have a heel, designed by Antonio Berardi. The English-Italian designer started the heel-less shoe trend in the summer of 2008 with sandals that both VB and Gwyneth Paltrow wore.

The light-up trainers

Talk about lighting up a room. In 2016 she partied in the dark wearing a pair of trainers with a blue and green LED, light-up trim. The comments section on her Instagram post was flooded with fans saying they were purchasing the exact same pair. Oh the deja-vu.

The red peep-toes

© Gotham Victoria Beckham in New York City in 2019

Maybe there's something in the east-coast air that makes Victoria want to put her best fashion foot forward (literally). In 2019, also in New York, she wore a pair of bright red peep-toe sock boots from her namesake label with a high-waisted maxi skirt and a checked shirt.

The platform pantaboots

© Instagram Victoria Beckham in New York

It's no secret that VB is a fan of the pantaboot - the leggings with shoes at the end that were reintroduced to the fashion world by Balenciaga a few years ago. She gave her signature black ones a Nicola Peltz-approved upgrade, with the wackiest platform pair we had ever seen.

The denim peep-toes

Reviving her beloved peep toe style, she paired an ethereal pink maxi dress with a denim sock boots at Jacqemus' 'Le Chouchou' show in 2023.