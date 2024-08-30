Jackie Onassis' Valentino wedding dress is going to auction

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Jackie O’s second sashay down the aisle was a highly glamorous affair.

The former first wife of John F. Kennedy remarried in 1968, wedding long-time friend and shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis on the private island of Skorpios, Greece.

The fashion icon said ‘I do’ while surrounded by her children, JFK Jr. and Caroline Kennedy, in addition to her sister Lee Radziwil who served as matron of honour. The event followed the assassination of her first husband in 1963.

© Getty Jackie O, often known as Jackie Kennedy, wore Valentino for her second wedding to Aristotle Onassis

For her nuptials, Jackie championed a thoroughly Sixties mod look. She wore a knee-length, cream-beige dress by Italian fashion house Valentino, featuring a frosting of lavish lace, long bishop sleeves, a mock neckline and a pleated skirt. She sported her signature bouffant hairstyle, topped with sweet ribbon accents

Jackie’s iconic dress is set to go under the hammer courtesy of Bonhams. The sale, which is taking place online between Sept 16 to 26, has bestowed upon the garment an estimated starting price of $8,000 to $12,000.

© Getty Aristotle Onassis married Jackie Kennedy on his private island in Greece

The dress is being proposed for sale by a private couple that befriended the former first lady and her second husband

The same year as her nuptials, Jackie wore the cream-beige chiffon and lace dress to the wedding of Bunny Mellon’s daughter Eliza Lloyd and Viscount Moore.

Jackie O’s style had a lasting and profound impact on fashion, particularly in how it shaped the image of the modern American woman. As first lady, the New York-native redefined elegance with a sense of refinement that was both accessible and aspirational. Her signature looks, such as the pillbox hat, tailored suits, and sleeveless dresses, became synonymous with a new kind of sophisticated minimalism that women around the world admired and emulated.

© Getty The former first lady is considered one of the greatest fashion icons of all time

Her influence extended beyond her time in the White House. In the 1960s, she popularised clean lines, simple silhouettes, and pastel colours, which contrasted with the more ornate and structured styles of the previous decade.

Designers such as Oleg Cassini, Givenchy and Chanel played a crucial role in her wardrobe, making her a key figure in bridging American and European fashion. Jackie’s ability to merge high fashion with a sense of understated glamour set a precedent for future public figures, influencing how first ladies and celebrities approached personal style.

Even in her later years, the icon continued to evolve her look. Her oversized sunglasses, turtlenecks, and casual but polished attire became iconic symbols of effortless chic. Her style remains a reference point for timeless elegance, with designers and stylists frequently citing her influence in collections and campaigns.