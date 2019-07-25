See new details of Jackie Kennedy's wedding dress in previously unpublished photo An official biographer has released a new photo of the couple's wedding day

It has been almost 66 years since she married John F. Kennedy, but Jackie Kennedy’s wedding dress has continued to inspire brides. And now, we can get a fresh glimpse at the Ann Lowe design and accompanying veil courtesy of a previously unpublished photo released by Frédéric Lecomte-Dieu.

One of the family’s biographers, Frédéric is preparing an exhibition based on the 37th First Lady of the United States, and has also released Jackie and Camelot, a limited edition book featuring previously unseen photos of Jackie and her family. The book will only be sold for 1,007 days, the exact length of JFK’s presidency, and can be purchased on request via email (blancple@yahoo.fr).

This previously unpublished photo gives a different view of Jackie Kennedy's wedding dress (Photo: John F. Kennedy Library)

Of course, Jackie and John’s wedding day has a special place in the album, with an image shared from their nuptials on 12 September 1953. The ceremony took place in the Church of Santa Maria in Newport, after which the 1200 guests moved to the Hammersmith Farm for the reception.

GALLERY: See inside Jackie Kennedy's childhood home

The black-and-white photo shows the newlyweds speaking among themselves at their idyllic wedding venue, and offers an unrivalled glimpse at Jackie’s stunning dress and veil, which featured delicate embroidery and previously belonged to the bride’s grandmother.

John and Jackie married in September 1953

Jackie’s gown was commissioned by her mother, Janet Auchincloss, and featured a boat neckline and a full skirt with wax flowers and pleated detailing. The wedding dress was created using 45 metres of silk taffeta, and it took more than eight weeks to make.

RELATED: The special significance behind Katherine Schwarzenegger's wedding venue

It appears Jackie’s nuptials also inspired her distant relative Katherine Schwarzenegger, who recently married Chris Pratt at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito, California, where Jackie and John went on their honeymoon. Katherine is linked to the late couple via her mother Maria Shriver, whose mother was John F. Kennedy's sister Eunice.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.