AmfAR Venice 2024: The best dressed guests from Kate Beckinsale to Eva Longoria

This year’s amfAR Venice was certainly the glamorous highlight of Venice Film Festival's social calendar. Held on September 1 at the historic Arsenale, it seamlessly merged the worlds of fashion, philanthropy, and entertainment. As part of amfAR's ongoing efforts to combat AIDS, the event celebrated the contributions of Federico Marchetti, who received an honorary award presented by fashion icon Carine Roitfeld.

The evening featured a captivating live auction, where exclusive items and experiences were up for bid, contributing to the foundation’s lifesaving research, followed by an exclusive after-party that kept the festivities going until the early hours.

In previous years, the event had honoured luminaries such as Franca Sozzani, Renzo Rosso, and Remo Ruffini for their commitment to the fight against AIDS. With the unwavering support of the Italian fashion community, amfAR Venice has raised over $10 million to date, which is no surprise considering the steep entry fee. For those looking to secure an entire table, 'Patron Tables' for 10 are available at £30,000, 'Benefactor Tables' at £50,000, and 'Grand Philanthropist Tables' for 12 fetch an eye-watering £70,000.

Known for attracting a distinguished array of guests, the gala always ensures the presence of top celebrities, designers, and influential figures from the realms of music, business, art, and international society. "The Italian fashion community has long been exemplary in its support of amfAR, with its fashion houses and designers leading many of the Foundation’s most successful fundraising efforts," explains award winning event management company Cornucopia, "Past events have been chaired by the likes of Sharon Stone, Dakota Johnson, Heidi Klum, Rosario Dawson, Juliette Lewis, Jeremy Piven, Coco Rocha, Michelle Rodriguez, Irina Shayk, and many others."

The Best Dressed At AmfAR Venice 2024:



1/ 9 © Matt Winkelmeyer Toni Garrn The supermodel's silver mini dress was a sparkling highlight, with its sequined fabric catching the light brilliantly. Paired with a matching feathered shawl, the outfit exuded a fun and flirty vibe.



2/ 9 © Andreas Rentz/amfAR Eva Longoria Eva donned a striking black gown with a sheer overlay, dotted with metallic circular embellishments that created a mesmerising effect. The high neckline and floor-length design exuded sophistication, while the see-through elements added a hint of sultriness.



3/ 9 © Matt Winkelmeyer Kate Beckinsale Kate's ensemble was a blend of ethereal and edgy; featured a daring design with a bodice adorned in intricate floral embellishments, paired with a sheer, flowing skirt that contrasted with structured, glittering undergarments.

4/ 9 © Ernesto S. Ruscio Maria Borges This chocolate brown dress was a bold, avant-garde piece with its dramatic sheer train and structured bodice.





5/ 9 © Ryan Emberley/amfAR Kelly Rowland Kelly's white gown was a masterclass in structured elegance, featuring draped fabric that wrapped around her body like sculpture. The white hue, paired with her diamond necklace, emphasised the dress’s architectural lines.

6/ 9 © Matt Winkelmeyer Zhang Ziyi This red gown was a classic yet modern piece, featuring a fitted bodice and a flowing skirt with feathered detailing at the hem.





7/ 9 © Claudio Lavenia Stella Maxwell Stella's coral gown was a shimmering masterpiece, with sequins cascading down the length of the dress, The plunging neckline and fitted silhouette made it a standout look with both vibrancy and elegance.





8/ 9 © Claudio Lavenia Rumer Willis Rumer's bronze gown exuded old Hollywood glamour, with its rich, metallic fabric and intricate draping. The structured bodice and flowing cape created a dramatic, statuesque silhouette.

