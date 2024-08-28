Venice Film Festival 2024: The best celebrity street style looks

The Venice Film Festival isn’t just about the glitz and glamour on the red carpet—it's also a major showcase for some of the best street style looks of the year. (Or should we say canal style?)

With the stunning backdrop of Venice's iconic waterways, the fashionistas have truly brought their A-game to the city. Supermodels like Izabel Goulart are turning heads with their effortlessly chic ensembles, proving that they can slay just as much on the streets as they do on the runway. Meanwhile, style icons like Poppy Delevingne are serving up major outfit inspiration, mixing high fashion with a laid-back vibe that's perfect for the Venetian setting.

Whether it’s tailored suits, flowing dresses, or statement accessories, these fashion-forward stars are making waves in more ways than one—proving that the streets of Venice are just as stylish as its red carpet...



1/ 8 © Andreas Rentz Izabel Goulart Supermodel Izabel Goulart brought a touch of masculine elegance to Venice, rocking a tailored black tuxedo with a cropped blazer that revealed a glimpse of her sparkling bralette underneath. The wide-leg trousers balanced the outfit, giving it a sophisticated yet edgy vibe.



2/ 8 © Jacopo Raule Jenna Ortega Jenna mixed schoolgirl charm with high fashion in a checkered blazer paired with a pleated mini-skirt. The oversized blazer added a touch of androgyny to the outfit, while the short skirt kept it playful. With loafers, white socks, and round sunglasses, she served a look that was equal parts prep-school rebel and street-style star.



3/ 8 © Andreas Rentz Poppy Delevingne Poppy Delevingne embodied summer sophistication in a breezy white ensemble. Her ruffled, deep-V top added playful texture, while the high-waisted, wide-leg trousers elongated her silhouette. A delicate beige belt cinched the look together, and a tan clutch added a warm contrast. With oversized sunglasses completing the outfit, she was the picture of laid-back glamour by the Venetian canals.

4/ 8 © Jacopo Raule Angelina Jolie Angelina Jolie strutted through Venice in a beige trench coat that screamed understated luxury. The oversized silhouette was cinched at the waist with a matching belt, creating a structured yet relaxed look. She paired the trench with tall black boots and oversized sunglasses.



5/ 8 © Jacopo Raule Tim Burton and Monica Bellucci Monica embodied monochromatic elegance in a sleek, white tailored suit paired with a black blouse. The high-waisted trousers and sharp blazer created a striking silhouette, softened by her choice of accessories—a white handbag and delicate gold jewelry. Tim's matching black ensemble complemented her look, making them a power couple oozing with effortless style.



6/ 8 © Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis Sveva Alviti Actress and model Sveva Alviti, the patroness of the 81st Venice Film Festival, embraced effortless chic in an oversized, double-breasted white suit that exuded both power and ease. Her choice of minimalistic accessories, including a matching white handbag and delicate jewellery, kept the look polished yet laid-back.

7/ 8 © Andreas Rentz Sigourney Weaver The perfect blend of timeless elegance and Venetian chic, Sigourney Weaver opted for a nautical-inspired look with a modern twist. Combining wide-legged white trousers with a black blazer, the straw boater hat added a playful, summer-in-the-city vibe. Meanwhile her classic black Chanel belt and handbag grounded the outfit in sophistication.

