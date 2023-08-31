Venice Film Festival 2023: The best dressed guests so far

Venice Film Festival's red carpet is once again gracing us with a dazzling display of style and glamour, with celebrities stepping out in an array of stunning ensembles that are leaving fashion fans in awe. From Hollywood A-listers to international cinema icons, the festival's well-heeled attendees have consistently set new standards for elegance in its 80 years.

In a world where fashion is a potent form of self-expression, the guests at the Venice Film Festival 2023 will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark. Their choices not only showcase their fashion prowess but also contribute to the larger conversation about the intersection of cinema, culture, and couture. As the festival continues, anticipation builds for more breathtaking appearances that will shape the trends and inspirations for the fashion seasons to come...

Here are our favourite Venice Film Festival 2023 looks so far:

Toni Garrn © John Phillips Toni Garrn wore a silver gown by Alberta Ferretti.

Mariacarla Boscono © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Mariacarla Boscono donned a red corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Madisin Rian © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Madisin Rian attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival wearing Messika diamonds.

Bianca Brandolini D'Adda © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Socialite Bianca Brandolini D'Adda wore a silk two-tone strapless gown.

Millane Friesen © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis TikTok star Millane Friesen attends the red carpet in a voluminous white embellished ballgown.

Bianca Balti © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Supermodel Bianca Balti wore a pale blue Ermanno Scervino dress and jewellery from Pomellato.

Shu Qi © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Taiwanese actress Shu Qi sported an Alberta Ferretti ensemble and Bulgari jewellery.