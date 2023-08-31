Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Venice Film Festival 2023: Toni Garrn, Bianca Brandolini and Bianca Balti the best dressed celebrities on the red carpet so far - see photos
Venice Film Festival 2023: The best dressed guests so far

Anticipation builds for breathtaking appearances from the canal this year

venice film festival - best dressed
Natalie Salmon
Natalie SalmonFashion Digital Editor

Venice Film Festival's red carpet is once again gracing us with a dazzling display of style and glamour, with celebrities stepping out in an array of stunning ensembles that are leaving fashion fans in awe. From Hollywood A-listers to international cinema icons, the festival's well-heeled attendees have consistently set new standards for elegance in its 80 years.

In a world where fashion is a potent form of self-expression, the guests at the Venice Film Festival 2023 will undoubtedly leave an indelible mark. Their choices not only showcase their fashion prowess but also contribute to the larger conversation about the intersection of cinema, culture, and couture. As the festival continues, anticipation builds for more breathtaking appearances that will shape the trends and inspirations for the fashion seasons to come...

Here are our favourite Venice Film Festival 2023 looks so far:

Toni Garrn

Toni Garrn wore a silver gown by Alberta Ferretti© John Phillips

Toni Garrn wore a silver gown by Alberta Ferretti.

Mariacarla Boscono

Mariacarla Boscono donned a red corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Mariacarla Boscono donned a red corseted Dolce & Gabbana gown.

Madisin Rian

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Madisin Rian attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Madisin Rian attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival wearing Messika diamonds.

Bianca Brandolini D'Adda 

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Bianca Brandolini D'Adda attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Socialite Bianca Brandolini D'Adda wore a silk two-tone strapless gown. 

Millane Friesen 

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Millane Friesen attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

TikTok star Millane Friesen attends the red carpet in a voluminous white embellished ballgown.

Bianca Balti 

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Bianca Balti attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Supermodel Bianca Balti wore a pale blue Ermanno Scervino dress and jewellery from Pomellato.

Shu Qi

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Shu Qi attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

Taiwanese actress Shu Qi sported an Alberta Ferretti ensemble and Bulgari jewellery.

Danielle Marcan 

VENICE, ITALY - AUGUST 30: Danielle Marcan attends the opening red carpet at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on August 30, 2023 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Stephane Cardinale - Corbis

MUA Danielle Marcan attended the opening red carpet in a silver Manurì halter neck dress and Armani beauty makeup.

