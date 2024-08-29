Angelina Jolie stuns in a chocolate sheer gown at Venice Film Festival

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The queen of the silver screen Angelina Jolie has finally descended upon the 81st Venice International Film Festival and fashion fans can’t get enough of her statement 'Quiet Luxury' looks.

Spotted on Thursday en route from her hotel to attend the photocall for her new biographical psychological drama film Maria, the acclaimed actress solidified her style status once again, donning a seriously dreamy sheer chocolate brown gown.

© Getty The actress opted for a chocolate silk number

In true Italian Riviera fashion, Angelina arrived via canal boat to her destination, waving to the cameras like the Hollywood VIP that she is. For the occasion, Angelina opted for a simple, yet elegant Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello dress, complete with intricate architectural ruching detailing around her waist, draped sleeves, an open back, a semi-plunge neckline and a full-length maxi skirt.

© Getty An balayage hairstyle completed the YSL outfit

The 49-year-old mother, humanitarian and filmmaker let her voluminous 'bronde' locks roam free in a swooping side part, while a simple black eyeliner look and rose-toned lipstick choice emphasised her striking blue eyes.

© Getty She paired the tonal cape with a statement red lip © Getty Brown tones are her go-to

Time and time again, Angelina has proved that tonal brown shades are her colour of choice. Earlier this year, she was spotted in a striking deep ochre-toned cape look to attend the opening night of The Outsider in New York City.

Prior to her cape moment, she attended the premiere of her starring film Eternals in a decadent strapless gown from Balmain’s Resort 2022 collection.

© Getty A 'quiet luxury'-coded look is her signature aesthetic

Angelina’s gilded gown comes just days after she was spotted oozing quiet luxury elegance in an uber-chic Dior trench coat, which she paired with an understated white tank top, a silky black slip skirt and a set of statement-heeled leather boots.

Angelina is set to stun on the red carpet later this week to celebrate her new film, which means fashion fans around the globe are in for yet another wardrobe inspo look, likely consisting of a glamorous gown in her favourite shade. We can hardly contain our excitement…