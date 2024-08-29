Taylor Russell shows Harry Styles what he's missing in bridal white gown

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



In May 2024, another celebrity relationship bit the dust when former One Direction heartthrob Harry Styles and Canadian actress and model Taylor Russell reportedly called time on their relationship after dating for just under one year.

"There’s no two ways about it. Break-ups suck," says H! Fashion's Tania Leslau, "The one redeemable quality of heartbreak? Curating a targeted revenge wardrobe. Petty as it may seem, it’s a one-way road to getting over someone."



And there was no denying that Taylor's jaw-dropping 81st Venice Film Festival look was enough to turn the heads of everybody who saw it, including an ex.

The Escape Room actress stepped out onto the red carpet alone - further hinting that she and Harry have not rekindled their relationship - and wore the most iconic white dress that is perfect for alternative brides.

© Getty Taylor stunned at the Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice premiere at Venice Film Festival

She stunned in a vintage Haute Couture dress from Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel's SS93 collection, which was originally worn by Claudia Schiffer on the runway, featuring a corseted bodice and an etheral chiffon white asymmetrical skirt, complete with a dramatic overlay of tiers of sheer material adorned with a glittery leaf design that matched the décolletage.

© Getty Her look was from Chanel's SS93 Haute Couture collection

Her look balanced OTT glamour with whimsicality, making it the perfect statement yet chic piece to wear on the prestigious red carpet of the illustrious festival. Vintage dressing has become the ultimate special occasion flex, because it's a statement of individuality, personal expression and a deep appreciation for fashion history

A pair of white stiletto heels and Tiffany & Co. jewellery finished off her incredible look.

© Getty Claudia Schifferfirst wore the dress on the runway for the 1993/94 Spring/Summer collection

Taylor and her former beau Harry sparked dating rumours last June after cosying up together in London, the pair seemed to confirm their relationship in September 2023, after being photographed holding hands on a wholesome stroll through the city.

Though her relationship may be over, her stellar sartorial agenda is never-ending.