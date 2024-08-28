Venice Film Festival 2024: The best dressed guests on the red carpet

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The Venice Film Festival, one of the most prestigious and oldest film festivals in the world, is celebrating its 81st edition in 2024. Founded in 1932, the festival has long been a premier event on the global cinematic calendar, offering a platform for both established and emerging filmmakers to showcase their work.

Each year, the festival is not only a celebration of cinema but also a dazzling display of fashion, with celebrities and filmmakers gracing the red carpet in some of the most stunning outfits.

In 2024, the Venice Film Festival continues its tradition of glamour, with a spectacular array of ensembles that are turning heads and set trends. The best-dressed stars always include a mix of veteran style icons and fresh faces, each bringing their unique flair to the red carpet.

This year’s festival features an impressive lineup of films, including highly anticipated premieres such as Tim Burton's Beetlejuice Beetlejuice and Italian gothic horror film The American Garden. As the world watches, Venice once again solidifies its reputation as a hub of cinematic excellence and high fashion...



Scroll on for the best dressed at this year's festival...

Venice Film Festival 2024: The Best Dresses On The Red Carpet

1/ 3 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Monica Bellucci Monica Bellucci opted for a refined black dress adorned with a subtle polka dot pattern to support her director boyfriend Tim Burton at the Beetlejuice Beetlejuice photocall. The dress featuried a deep V-neckline and sheer sleeves for an added touch of allure. Understated accessories - a black clutch and platform heels - completed the look.

2/ 3 © Stephane Cardinale - Corbis Winona Ryder Winona Ryder attended the photocall for Beetlejuice Beetlejuice in a long black dress with a plunging neckline adorned with delicate ruffles. The tailored dress' sleek silhouette, with subtle button details running down the front added a touch of Victorian elegance to Venice. The soft waves of her hair and minimalistic makeup complemented the outfit, creating a gothic-chic look that was both sophisticated and timeless.