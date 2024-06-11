Hailey Bieber just debuted this summer's most notable new accessory

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Leave it to Hailey Bieber to bring back a cultivated 1970s hippie-era accessory and make it look seriously chic.

Crochet in all forms has been making a comeback over the last few months, Bridgerton's Simone Ashley recently sported a green-toned Loewe option for her recent beachside escape whilst holiday bags in every shade of the rainbow have been flying off the shelves.

Now, there's a new intricately crafted option on the rise, this time in the form of a delicate bandana.

As we all know, Justin Bieber's wife can do no wrong when it comes to cultivated fashion statements, often championing new trends, including the 'underwear as outerwear' aesthetic and the famed coastal cowgirl aesthetic.

© Instagram / @rhode Stripes for summer?

The mum-to-be shared her summer-fueled accessory on her beauty empire’s Instagram account yesterday, sharing a series of videos with her 1.7 million followers whilst simultaneously promoting her new cream blush range. She paired her cream-trimmed, navy blue and red Miu Miu striped bandana with a red and white striped t-shirt and her beloved diamond-encrusted bubble ‘B’ necklace.

© Instagram / @haileybieber Her Coachella 'fit was simple yet seriously cool

Unsurprisingly, this isn’t the first time Hailey has championed a bandana trend. Earlier this year she sported a leopard print silk headscarf and old-school Fila cap combo to attend Coachella, causing a slew of reposts and Pinterest pins to “outfit inspo” boards around the globe.

Crochet wardrobe options were once a fashion hero of the 1970s, the knit style championing a new wave of DIY culture and creative expression. As Hailey just effortlessly proved, crochet bandanas in particular are set to be a summer staple and our bad hair days couldn't be more excited.