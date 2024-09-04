Emily Ratajkowski dazzles in rare cut-out dress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Few fashion insiders have as great a CV as Emily Ratajkowski.

The model’s work with brands such as Versace and Kurt Geiger has enabled her to curate a stunning sartorial archive. The latest addition to Emily’s lust-worthy arsenal? A beautiful, rare Jean Paul Gaultier dress plucked from the Nineties.

Sharing her latest luxury find online, the 33-year-old showcased her JPG ‘Soleil Cut Out Polka Dot Mesh Dress,’ which hailed from the house’s spring/summer 1999 collection.

© Instagram/@emrata Emily wore a vintage Jean Paul Gaultier Soleil S/S 1999 'Cutout Polka Dot Mesh Dress'

Featuring swathes of tangerine-toned mesh, a spattering of honey-coloured polka dots, a halterneck silhouette, feminine cut-out detailing and a central hoop feature, the exquisite summer number made for a ravishing relic.

Emily paired the collector's item with some chunky gold hoop earrings and a pair of tall black strappy heels.

© Instagram/@emrata The rare garment hailed from Nünü Vintage

Leaning into 90s beauty to complement her nostalgic attire, the model showcased a natural makeup blend comprising a peachy complexion, a dotting of pencilled-on freckles, a lightly brush brow, a nude lip and a feline eyeliner flick.

She wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened style, allowing all eyes to fall on her breathtaking archival outfit. A sleek, black shoulder bag housed her holiday essentials for the evening.

© Getty The model championed the Parisian brand at the 2023 VMAs

Emily sourced the dreamy Jean Paul Gaultier dress from Nünü Vintage. Founded by Turkish collector Ness Isabella Rispo, the New York-based brand has also kitted out stars such as Hailey Bieber. The latter has been spotted in a pair of Celine floral slingbacks sourced by the brand.

The mother-of-one has been a long-standing champion of the Parisian fashion house, dipping into the designer’s vault for an array of opulent occasions.

The Soleil collection is evidently a firm favourite. Last year, the podcast host graced the red carpet of the VMAs in a longline dress from the vibrant collection. Showcasing a sheer silhouette and a sultry cut-out midriff, the whimsical look was a true head-turner.

Emily elevated the apple green-graphic juxtaposition with a Fendi baguette bag and a pair of barely-there heels by Piferi.