Emily Ratajkowski perfects summer street style with this season's boots trend

"Winter, spring, summer or fall, all you have to do is call" is the message from Carole King's song You've Got A Friend, which has now become iconic. For fashion fans who need year-round style inspiration, all we have to do in winter, spring, summer or fall, is look up whatever Emily Ratajkowski is wearing in the moment.

The sartorial icon has once again been spotted on the streets of her hometown NYC, flaunting the ultimate It-girl street style outfit and perfecting this season's saviour footwear: summer boots.

© Getty Emily was spotted in New York donning summery shorts and boots

Emily stepped out wearing a white t-shirt left hanging loosely over a pair of white casual shorts - an understated outfit that said so much. Taking her look up a notch, from casual cool to It-girl coded, she paired the look with some rebellious leather boots complete with buckled straps and a slight block heel.

© Getty Boots have been the unexpected It-girl shoe of the summer season

Boots have been the unexpected shoe of the summer - a godsend for those of us in the UK experiencing the worst 'summer' we've had in years. Stars including Sienna Miller, Sydney Sweeney and Daisy Edgar-Jones have been favouring boots over sandals this season and we're completely obsessed with the look.

© Getty Sienna Miller wore a boho dress and boots to the US Premiere Of "Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1" last month.

"For SS24, we've been treated to cowboy boots, biker boots (who could avoid the glorious Miu Miu pair that descended onto our Instagram feeds) and more," says H Fashion's Style Writer, Clare Pennington. "The great thing about a boot is that it can toughen up summer ensembles. Teamed with the hem of the moment - the balloon - a chunky boot counterbalances any surplus sweetness. Let's face it, you can strut in a boot in a way a sandal could never."

So, the moral of the story? Make those subdued summer days a little brighter by pairing your outfit with some It-girl-approved boots.