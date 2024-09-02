Emily Ratajkowski is a goddess in green plunging Gucci dress at Venice Film Festival

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The 81st Venice Film Festival has brought all the glitz, glamour and glorious red carpet looks that we were expecting.

The crème de la crème of the fashion and film elite have put on a showstopping display of sartorial elegance, from Nicole Kidman in corseted Schiaparelli to Amal Clooney oozing unicorn-chic in custom Bach Mai - each day has completely fed the appetites of fashion fanatics.

The latest It-girl to bring her signature style to the red carpet is model, author, swimwear designer and HighLow with EmRata podcast host, Emily Ratajkowski.

© Getty Emily Ratajkowski attended the Battlefield premiere at the 81st Venice Film Festival

The 33-year-old has a reputation for putting a daring twist on her cool-girl-coded outfits - be that a sheer ensemble, a tiny bikini or a figure-sculpting silhouette. On the red carpet in Italy, she stunned in a hip-hugging olive green vintage Gucci dress, created by Tom Ford in 2004 during his tenure as creative director.

The glamorous piece featured a low v-neckline that added a touch of elegance and allure, as well as intricate pleated detailing - with layers to create a cascading effect. The skirt gave a touch of modern Hollywood vibes with fringed flowing tassels that oozed 1920's glamour.

MORE: The 11 best Venice Film Festival vintage pictures of all time

READ: Venice Film Festival: The 23 best dresses of all time

For beauty, her hair - created by Patrick Wilson - was styled in soft, elegant loose waves with subtle volume at the roots, creating a natural, effortless glamorous vibe and giving a relaxed yet polished look. Her side parting adds a touch of quintessential red carpet chic.

© Getty Her daring dress was a vintage Gucci number designed by Tom Ford in 2004

Her make-up focussed heavily on fresh yet flawless skin. Created by Ana Takahashi, Emily's base was the star of the show, with a glossy nude lip and delicate bronze eyeshadow complimenting her classic red carpet look.

Emily proved once again why she is one of the most sought-after sartorial It-girls on the planet.