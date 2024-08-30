Emily Ratajkowski’s denim corset is a retro dream

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Retro outfits - particularly Y2K looks - and American model Emily Ratajkowski go hand-in-hand.

The author and host of the HighLow with EmRata podcast is synonymous with cool-girl 'fits that have a Noughties flair, particularly her street style.

Her wardrobe is filled to the brim with vintage-infused midi skirts, baby tees paired with low-rise shorts and iconic parachute pants.

Another nostalgic style she has in abundance, is a plethora of Paris Hilton-approved crop tops. The latest on her style roster? A summer-clad bright white denim corset.

She shared a series of images with her 30m followers on her Instagram stories, posing in different angles to show off her "happy skin" day. But fashion fans were immediately drawn to her halterneck, structured top featuring statement gunmetal press stud buttons.

© Instagram /@emrata Emily wore the coolest corset on Instagram

Corseted clothing has been doing the rounds of the fashion realm for the last few years, perhaps arguably spearheading the 'underwear as outerwear' trend as we know it right now. But Emily's low-cut denim number puts the ultimate Noughties street-style spin on the traditional boned pieces once solely used as shaping undergarments.

If you're in need on Y2K street style inspo for 'jeans (well, trousers) and a nice top', look no further than Emily, who literally turns the streets of New York City into her personal runway on a daily basis - often whilst walking her beloved rescue dog Colombo.

© Getty Emily's dreamy Y2K top was from Mango

Last month the 33-year-old played on our Noughties heartstrings when she wore a super feminine cropped, v-neck collared rock candy style pink and white striped halterneck top which she paired with low-rise burgundy-toned yoga pants. Her top in question was actually from Spanish high-street retailer Mango, which proves that the 2000s aesthetic is so coveted that high street stores have jumped on the trend.

The Y2K street style queen strikes again.