Bella Hadid's sheer crystal catsuit is truly dazzling

It’s no secret that supermodel royalty Bella Hadid is currently in her ethereal fairy fashion era.

Over the past few weeks, the youngest Hadid sister has sported a slew of decedent gowns on her Instagram but her most recent option might just be her most dazzling to date.

© Instagram/@bellahadid Bella has made it clear or more than one occasion that she couldn't do what she does without her team

In a sentimental post shared yesterday, Bella gave fans a behind-the-scenes look into the making of her new fragrances Blooming Fire and Night Cap which recently launched under her fragrance brand Orebella. In one of the images posted, Bella can be seen posing for a photo with her team, sporting an ultra sheer, long-sleeve unitard which she wore underneath a red wine-toned halter neck cutout dress.

© Instagram/@orebella The final image for the campaign is seriously stunning

Her sheer underlayer was far from simple and featured a slew of giant crystal embellishments, perfectly nodding to the crystal healing elements of her essential oil blend scents.

In the caption of the post, the YSL muse made a point to thank her team, saying “The MOST gratitude to my team, who I couldn’t do any of this without!! Thank you for helping me bring this @orebella vision to life with so much love and care.”

Bella wore her striking ensemble as an option in the promotional campaign for her new scent. In a video shared to the Orebella Instagram account, the fashion and beauty mogul can be seen posing on set with a Tahitian monoi flower ignited in flames, nodding to the fragrance notes of the perfume.

Aside from starring as the face of Saint Laurent Bella has taken a hiatus from the modelling industry to focus on building her wide repertoire of businesses, which can only mean fans can likely expect a new product range (and an abundance of outfit inspiration) from the 27-year-old in the not so distant future.