Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon twin in co-ords for NYC date
The Hollywood couple have been doling out the luxury street style looks as of late

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon twin in co-ords for NYC date
Tania Leslau
Fashion features writer
2 minutes ago
Brad Pitt has been around the block when it comes to fashion. From Hawaiian shirts sported in his Nineties heyday to recently debuted houndstooth checked Burberry trousers, the 60-year-old Hollywood veteran doesn’t know a dull style moment.

The actor and his partner, Swiss jeweller Ines de Ramon, enjoyed a day out together on Monday, where they were pictured mapping the bustling streets of New York.

The pair both exercised a penchant for co-ords during the daytime date. Brad channelled utilitarian nonchalance in a stone grey button-down shirt and matching cargo pants set, peppered with functional detailing from pockets to a futuristic nylon finish. 

Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were pictured together in Chelsea, Manhattan
Ines also leaned into the notion that twinning is winning, slipping into a cornflower blue and cream pinstripe suit set. The ensemble consisted of a tailored waistcoat with a traditional, low-cut neckline, a sleek design and matching trousers in a low-slung, loose silhouette.

Both opted for a practical shoewear choice, topping off their leisurely looks with a pair of white sneakers with a flatform sole.

Reaching for his go-to sunglasses model, Brad shielded his face from the New York summer sun with a pair of black-tinted aviators, adding a touch of Hollywood mystique to his boiler suit-inspired attire. 

The actor opted for a functional fashion choice with a utilitarian co-ord
Ines also accessorised with sunglasses, selecting a tortoiseshell pair in a retro, Gucci-esque aviator style. 

The very same day, the couple were spotted once again in the heart of the city, with Brad sporting a butter yellow set by Marni that added another eye-catching aesthetic into his brilliant arsenal.

The actor served up the ultimate 70s-inspired look in the suit, which came complete with flared trousers and a button-down jacket featuring dark, exposed stitching that added a modern twist to the classic style. A white crew neck shirt peeked out from beneath his clean-cut blazer. 

Coined the ‘Notched Lapels Decorative Stitching Blazer,’ the radiant Marni piece added another cult name into Brad’s ever-expanding brand vocabulary. 

