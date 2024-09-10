Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon twin in co-ords for NYC date

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Brad Pitt has been around the block when it comes to fashion. From Hawaiian shirts sported in his Nineties heyday to recently debuted houndstooth checked Burberry trousers, the 60-year-old Hollywood veteran doesn’t know a dull style moment.

The actor and his partner, Swiss jeweller Ines de Ramon, enjoyed a day out together on Monday, where they were pictured mapping the bustling streets of New York.

The pair both exercised a penchant for co-ords during the daytime date. Brad channelled utilitarian nonchalance in a stone grey button-down shirt and matching cargo pants set, peppered with functional detailing from pockets to a futuristic nylon finish.

© Getty Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon were pictured together in Chelsea, Manhattan

Ines also leaned into the notion that twinning is winning, slipping into a cornflower blue and cream pinstripe suit set. The ensemble consisted of a tailored waistcoat with a traditional, low-cut neckline, a sleek design and matching trousers in a low-slung, loose silhouette.

Both opted for a practical shoewear choice, topping off their leisurely looks with a pair of white sneakers with a flatform sole.

Reaching for his go-to sunglasses model, Brad shielded his face from the New York summer sun with a pair of black-tinted aviators, adding a touch of Hollywood mystique to his boiler suit-inspired attire.

© Getty The actor opted for a functional fashion choice with a utilitarian co-ord

Ines also accessorised with sunglasses, selecting a tortoiseshell pair in a retro, Gucci-esque aviator style.

The very same day, the couple were spotted once again in the heart of the city, with Brad sporting a butter yellow set by Marni that added another eye-catching aesthetic into his brilliant arsenal.

The actor served up the ultimate 70s-inspired look in the suit, which came complete with flared trousers and a button-down jacket featuring dark, exposed stitching that added a modern twist to the classic style. A white crew neck shirt peeked out from beneath his clean-cut blazer.

Coined the ‘Notched Lapels Decorative Stitching Blazer,’ the radiant Marni piece added another cult name into Brad’s ever-expanding brand vocabulary.