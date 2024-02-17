Inside Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon's stunning multimillion-dollar California home – best photos

Brad Pitt and his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon's relationship is going from strength to strength after he reportedly moved her into his California home.

The couple – who were first linked in November 2022 – is said to now be living together and "happier than ever", according to People.

The claims surfaced after Brad and Ines made a notable appearance at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival earlier this month. In exclusive photos featured in HELLO!, Brad and Ines were seen sitting hand in hand as they watched Bradley Cooper accept his Outstanding Performer of the Year Award.

Brad isn't short on properties having invested some of his staggering $400 million net worth into real estate, so it's not clear which of his homes the couple have made their primary residence.

Former marital home © AKGS Last year, he sold the Los Feliz estate – which featured an ice-skating rink, skate park, and home cinema – he shared with ex-wife Angelina Jolie and their six kids for $39 million.



New Los Feliz home © MEGA Soon after, he snapped up a nearby 2,092-square-foot, three-bedroom, L-shaped property for $5.5 million from oil heiress Aileen Getty. The home was designed by mid-century architect Neil M. Johnson in 1960 and has been nicknamed 'Steel House' due to its steel and glass structure. Overlooking tropical landscaping and spectacular views of Los Angeles, the property may be smaller than Brad's previous home in the neighborhood, but it's just as luxurious.

Open-plan design © MEGA The inside features an open-plan living and dining area with floor-to-ceiling windows, an open-webbed joist ceiling, pale terrazzo floors, a hanging white fireplace, soft furnishings, and bold colors. The kitchen is separated from the open-concept space by floating custom cabinets in a pale blue shade, and there are multiple patterned rugs.

Bold bedrooms © MEGA All three of the bedrooms boast walk-in wardrobes and are decorated with royal blue carpets – although Brad and Ines could well redecorate to their tastes.

From each room, you have views of the stunning backyard and LA landscape. There is a huge pool that partially wraps around the house, as well as a hot tub and a sauna.

Of course, Brad and Ines may be calling his $40 million clifftop property in Carmel home instead.

Brad purchased the iconic home, known as 'Seaward', in 2022 in a deal described as "one of the priciest ever closed in the Carmel area".

Carmel home © AKGS Built in 1918 for Kansas City businessman D.L. James by architect Charles Sumner Greene, the 3,000-square-foot home sits perilously close to a steep and rocky clifftop just meters from the beach. It boasts a "wooden aesthetic" and was built from granite and sandstone quarried from the cliffs, according to The Gamble House, an organization dedicated to the work of Charles and his brother Henry. The Gamble House also states that as part of the design, Charles "built up the outer walls so that they appear to be growing out of the cliffs". He also designed the property so it would not interfere with nature, with trees and shrubs growing around the home since it was first built. The elaborate stonework is featured throughout the house, and it has an intricate layout of rooms with arched windows and a tiled Mediterranean-style roof. It also has a service wing for live-in help and a basement-level library.

© Getty Images Brad has an impressive property portfolio

It's not surprising that Brad has an expansive property portfolio considering he once said: "Whilst acting is my career, architecture is my passion."

