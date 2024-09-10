Brad Pitt, 60, rocks yellow flares as he steps out with Ines de Ramon, 34, for stylish date

Brad Pitt and his stunning girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, have been turning heads during their recent time together in New York City.

The 60-year-old looked effortlessly stylish as he stepped out with Ines, 34, for a day out in the city.

Brad channeled a '70s-inspired look, opting for a pale yellow suit with flares, that exuded retro charm. The suit featured dark, exposed stitching that added a modern twist to the classic style. He completed his look with a white crew neck shirt that peeked out from beneath his blazer.

Recommended video You may also like Brad & Angelina's Bitter Ongoing Legal Battle

True to his stylish image, Brad paired the outfit with dark sunglasses and sported a well-trimmed white-gray beard, showcasing his timeless appeal. His short haircut added to the sleekness of his ensemble.

Ines, who has been romantically linked to Brad since late 2022, looked equally chic in her understated yet sophisticated outfit.

© AKGS Brad Pitt looks stylish in a light yellow suit as he and Ines de Ramon depart from Fouquet's Hotel in New York during Fashion Week

The jewelry designer, who always exudes quiet elegance, donned a textured tan co-ord set that perfectly complemented her bronzed complexion.

Her ensemble, featuring a short-sleeved sweater tucked into a matching skirt, was styled to perfection.

© AKGS Ines and Brad have been dating since 2022

Ines accessorized her look with nude-toned suede high heels and carried a small white designer handbag, which added a subtle touch of luxury to her outfit. Her brunette locks were sleek and parted down the middle, tucked behind her ears to highlight her natural beauty. She kept her makeup minimal, showcasing a soft, glowy complexion as she strolled hand in hand with Brad.

The couple, who have been spotted together more frequently in recent months, appear to be enjoying their time together. Their relationship seems to be flourishing, with fans eagerly following their public outings. Over the weekend, the pair made an appearance at The Mulberry, a well-known celebrity hotspot in NYC. The venue is a favorite among the stars, and it's no surprise that Brad and Ines chose it for a cozy evening out.

© AKGS Brad rocks yellow flares

While they have been spotted more regularly, the couple has yet to make their red carpet debut together, keeping their relationship relatively low-key. However, their time together hasn't been limited to the glitzy streets of New York.

This summer, Brad and Ines spent some downtime at Chateau Miraval, the French winery that has been a significant part of Brad's life for years. The estate, which he once shared with ex-wife Angelina Jolie, has been a central point in Brad's personal and professional world.

© Kym Illman Brad and Ines are such a stylish couple

Brad and Angelina purchased the sprawling Chateau Miraval estate back in 2008 for a reported $60 million, and it holds significant memories for the former couple.

They tied the knot there in 2014, in a ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. The vineyard has since become a key point in their ongoing legal battle, with Angelina selling her stake in the property in 2021.

© Daniele Venturelli Brad dons black flares at Venice Film Festival

Brad was reportedly less than pleased with her decision, and the two have been embroiled in a bitter legal dispute over the estate ever since. The legal proceedings reached a new point in August 2023 when Angelina's legal team filed another motion concerning the vineyard, as reported by People magazine.

Despite the ongoing tensions with his ex-wife, Brad has managed to carve out time to spend with Ines at the picturesque French retreat. The couple's connection to the vineyard adds an interesting layer to their relationship, with Brad seemingly keen to share the special place with his new love.

Aside from his romantic life, Brad has been keeping busy with various work projects and solo adventures. He was spotted motorcycling through the scenic landscapes of Iceland earlier this year, taking in the breathtaking views as he combined work with leisure.

The actor is currently working on his highly anticipated film, F1, a project that is already generating buzz in Hollywood. Despite his busy schedule, Brad seems to be balancing work, travel, and his relationship with ease.