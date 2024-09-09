Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's autumnal spin on the classic halterneck is a lesson in laid-back chic
The Duchess of Sussex appeared at an Oprah Winfrey event in California wearing her signature silhouette

Harry and Meghan arrive at school in Colombia© Eric Charbonneau
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
The Duchess of Sussex works hard, but her stylish, timeless wardrobe works even harder. 

The fashion-forward former actress has a penchant for putting a contemporary spin on classic outfits. Whether she's wearing tailored two-pieces, controversial skinny jeans with ballet flats, or understated ensembles complete with designer accessories - Meghan's dress code is the definition of modern elegance. 

Proving the power of 'if it isn't broken, don't try to fix it' - she never strays too far from her signature agenda, including her favourite neckline - the halterneck. For her latest outing, Meghan showed us how to wear the classic silhouette for the transitional weather season and, as expected, her outfit was a lesson in elevated elegance. 

The Suits star stepped out at one of Oprah Winfrey's book club events, at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland. In an image shared on Instagram by teacher and psychic medium Laura Lynne Jackson, Meghan was spotted speaking on stage in a black halterneck jumpsuit by Club Monaco. 

Meghan Markle giving a speech at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland© Instagram/@lauralynnejackson
Meghan Markle gave a speech at Godmothers bookstore in Summerland

Her stunning all-in-one perfectly balanced elevated elegance and laid-back glamour. A flattering belted waist and fitted bodice were offset by wide-leg trousers for a comfortable yet sophisticated fit.

Halterneck designs are Meghan's bread and butter - from her wedding reception dress designed by Stella McCartney to royal tours with Prince Harry and watching her husband play polo - she has demonstrated time and time again how to look haute in a halterneck for every single occasion.

Meghan Markle wears a white halter neck gown at her 2018 with Prince Harry© Getty
The Duchess of Sussex wore a white halterneck gown by Stella McCartney to her 2018 wedding reception
Harry and Meghan arrive at school in Colombia© Eric Charbonneau
Halternecks are her sartorial bread and butter

Her latest black jumpsuit brings that same sophisticated energy with a laid-back flair. She eschewed lashings of jewellery and wore her hair loosely tied up with a middle parting, keeping her look effortless and casual.

As we edge into the cooler months and favour dark autumnal colours over summer-clad brights, her latest piece is perfect for layering in the transitional weather. Simply pair with knee-high boots and layer with a cropped cardigan, or tie a jumper around the neck to nail the halterneck this season.

