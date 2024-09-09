Victoria Beckham stuns in a risqué cropped corset for Romeo's 22nd birthday

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought Victoria Beckham couldn't gain any more 'cool mom' points, she steps out in an emo-chic ensemble both Jenna Ortega and Wednesday Addams would approve of.

The 50-year-old fashion and beauty mogul celebrated her second eldest son Romeo’s 22nd birthday in true sartorial style over the weekend, proving just how showstopping a sleek suiting option can be.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria and Romeo matched in black suits for the night

In a series of photos posted to her 33m Instagram followers, the former Spice Girl can be seen posing with her son Romeo, wearing an all-black suit option from her namesake fashion brand Victoria Beckham which she called "My favourite VB tux." The famous face styled her go-to blazer and trouser ensemble with a risqué plunging neck cropped corset, a bold style choice which left fans weak at their fashion-loving knees.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Romeo and Harper were all smiles in a snap posted by their mother

From the looks of VB, Romeo, Harper and David’s ensembles, the dress code for the occasion was black tie. In other photos shared by the proud mother, Romeo can be seen in a tailored suit much like his mother's, while the youngest Beckham sibling Harper opted for a slim-fitting spaghetti-strap black dress.

© Instagram/@victoriabeckham Victoria donned a black jumpsuit for Romeo's Las Vegas celebration

Victoria’s corset look comes just days after she wore a striking black strapless jumpsuit option for Romeo’s first 22nd birthday celebration in Las Vegas last week.

It’s no secret that Victoria’s go-to night out option usually consists of a fitted two-piece tailoring option. Time and time again the fashion muse has been spotted in a variety of Victoria Beckham creations, usually in a black or white hue.

Victoria’s sultry look also comes just weeks before she debuts her Spring/Summer 2025 collection at Paris Fashion Week on September 27th. Going by her latest wardrobe, we think the new collection is likely filled to the brim with stylish suiting looks, her iconic silk slip dresses and a variety of soon-to-be sell-out arm candy accessories.