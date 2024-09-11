Brad Pitt pays homage to girlfriend Ines with personalised necklace - and you probably missed it

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Brad Pitt’s fashion evolution continues to blossom. Since touching back down in the US after attending the Venice Film Festival 2024, the actor has fully embraced playful street style dressing.

From houndstooth checked Burberry trousers to butter yellow Marni sets, there aren’t many silhouettes that the Hollywood actor hasn’t toyed with. Fun pieces with a touch of avant-garde detailing are his sartorial bread and butter, yet it seems the 60-year-old is also skilled in the art of cryptic self-styling.

The silver screen veteran and his partner, Swiss jeweller Ines de Ramon, enjoyed a night out together on Sunday, where they were pictured mapping the bustling streets of New York.

© Getty Brad Pitt paid tribute to his partner Ines de Ramon with a personalised necklace

For the occasion, Brad sported some serotonin-sparking trousers by Burberry, paired with a loose, button-down shirt. Featuring a red-white checked design, the casual bottoms, coined the ‘Houndstooth-Print Track Pants,’ are crafted from a lightweight fabric, with an elastic waistband and tapered legs, offering comfort and style in equal measure.

He completed his street-style look with a pair of white trainers and some tinted aviators, his go-to sunglasses silhouette.

© METROPOLIS/Bauer-Griffin Brad has been showcasing a fresh new wardrobe since dating Ines

Brad added a personalised note to his daytime attire, which many onlookers missed.

Never one to shy away from a bohemian accessory of two, the actor wore a simple gold chain complete with an initial ‘I’ pendant crafted from diamonds.

Nestled among fellow layered necklaces, the charm was a sweet nod to his partner Ines. The 34-year-old Swiss jeweller accompanied the actor, wearing a streamlined ebony linen co-ord, complete with a halterneck waistcoat and matching trousers cut in a 90s, low-slung style.

The multilingual jewellery aficionado quite literally elevated the combination by a good few inches, slipping into Christian Louboutin’s ‘Leather Buckle Red Lug Sole Chelsea Booties, which showcase a buttery calf leather construction in black, a chunky block heel, a pull-on design and the brand’s signature red leather lug outsole.