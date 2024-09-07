Brad Pitt's midlife makeover at 60 - how the actor has changed his appearance since dating Ines de Ramon, 34

Brad Pitt's role in The Curious Case of Benjamin Button is closer to home than we thought; since the actor started dating Ines de Ramon, 34 his style and appearance have undergone an incredible transformation.

Ines, a jewelry designer and vice president of jewelry company Anita Ko, seems to have brought a fresh influence to Brad's aesthetic.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the Venice Film Festival this week, and fans were quick to point out his youthful appearance.

The pair began dating two years ago, and since then, Brad has never looked better. Ines, who was previously married to The Vampire Diaries actor Paul Wesley from 2019 to 2023, has an eye for style, and it appears this is rubbing off on Brad as well.

© Annalisa Ranzoni Brad's approach to self-care Brad's debonair looks haven't only been influenced by possible plastic surgery. In a 2019 interview with Esquire, he revealed that his approach to skincare and health has evolved dramatically over the years. "I grew up with a country mentality, kind of, you know, Dial soap once a day and then move on," he said. "I think that if we love ourselves, if we treat ourselves a little better, then there are long-lasting benefits to that." This newfound self-care mindset may have helped the father of six maintain his youthful glow naturally.

© Kym Illman Fashion forward Ines's influence on her partner's style is evident to the naked eye. As a jewelry designer and fashionista, her eye for the latest trends seems to have inspired Brad to elevate his fashion game. While Brad has always had a natural sense of style, often rocking classic leather jackets and well-tailored suits, his looks in recent public appearances seem younger and more on-trend. The Oscar winner stepped out on the racetrack with his girlfriend in July for the British Grand Prix, sporting a yellow jacket zipped over a white, untucked shirt and cream pants. He completed the look with a houndstooth bucket hat, making him look much younger than his 60 years.

© Variety Fresh style The Once Upon a Time in Hollywood actor's wardrobe has noticeably shifted since he began dating Ines. Known for his understated style in the past, Brad now favors more eye-catching looks that reflect a youthful vibe. He sported an unusual tailored brown suit at the Santa Barbara Film Festival Awards in February, looking like he had just stepped out of his '90s heartthrob days. Brad has also upped his jewelry and watch game- possibly influenced by Ines' background in the jewelry industry. We love an accessory king!