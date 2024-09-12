Maya Jama's denim cargo skirt is an autumn lust-have

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whenever we’re in a style rut, there’s always one name we can count on to recharge our fashion inspiration batteries.

You guessed it, that person in question is none other than Love Island host and certified cool-girl, Miss Maya Jama.

In a series of images posted to her Instagram account on Thursday, the 30-year-old It-girl generously bestowed upon us a hefty load of inspirational looks, all of which are perfect for the transitional season.

Maya wore the casual look to hang with friends

In one image of the post she captioned" “Got a new phone so here’s the last things on my previous one from recently,” Maya made a statement in a pared-back outfit featuring a denim blue cargo skirt and a white ribbed tank top. She styled her low-key ensemble with a pair of statement black wrap-around Prada sunglasses, a pair of gold hoop earrings and a light-catching emerald and diamond necklace.

If there's one thing Maya does well, it's a glam look

Unsurprisingly, this wasn’t the only Gen Z-approved jean skirt included in the series. Also included in the sixteen-image photo dump was a more elevated option, which she wore for a glamorous night out. Pairing a dark denim halterneck top with gold stitching detailing and a matching maxi skirt, the co-ord served serious It-Brit energy. She accessorised the combo with a pair of gold hoop earrings, a singular statement ring (which she wore on her middle finger) and her signature winged eyeliner look.

It’s no secret that Maya and her wardrobe have been on fashion lovers' radars around the globe for a while now. She first gained traction in the style sphere when she first started hosting Love Island back in January of 2023, stepping onto set in a range of sultry ensembles.

Now, the former girlfriend of British rapper Stormzy has solidified herself as a fashion mogul to watch, love and lust over, and we wouldn’t have it any other way.