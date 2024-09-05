Maya Jama's sultry leather shorts and jacket look is peak rock chick

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Did Maya Jama just coin it a rock girl autumn? We think so.

The Love Island host and British It-girl was spotted making a sartorial styling choice on her recent Instagram story, proving that when styled right, leather shorts and a matching jacket can look overly chic.

© Instagram/@mayajama What ensemble can't Maya pull off?

Maya, who famously dated and then un-dated music icon Stormzy on and off over the last few years sported the statement ensemble to the launch party of Rimmel London’s Thrill Seeker EXTREME Mascara, in which Maya is both the face of and ambassador for.

For the occasion, Maya leaned into the goth-glam aesthetic heroed on the regular by the likes of Jenna Ortega, Mia Regan and Taylor Russell. Pairing a leather look set of shorts with a matching button-up jacket which she wore tucked in and cinched at the waist with a matching belt, a set of knee-high black boots and a selection of her favourite chunky silver jewellery together, proved that not all opulent events need a gown and heels look.

© Instagram/@mayajama Maya elevated her look with a pair of chunky earrings

In the series of images posted and reposted to her Insta story, Maya can be seen celebrating the milestone career moment with her nearest and dearest, posing with a glass of champagne in hand.

© Instagram/@mayajama We're obsessed with Maya's new hairstyle

Because it was a beauty event, Maya went all out on the glam front, curling her brunette locks into a bouncy curled side part style while her impeccable face card donned a sleek black cat-eye liner look and a nude toned glossy lip.

We’re officially only five days into the autumn season (happy boot season to all who celebrate) so Maya’s rocker chic-charged autumnal look couldn't have come at a better time. Consider us and our wardrobes influenced…