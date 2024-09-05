Maya Jama's sultry leather shorts and jacket look is peak rock chick

Did Maya Jama just coin it a rock girl autumn? We think so.
The Love Island host and British It-girl was spotted making a sartorial styling choice on her recent Instagram story, proving that when styled right, leather shorts and a matching jacket can look overly chic.
Maya, who famously dated and then un-dated music icon Stormzy on and off over the last few years sported the statement ensemble to the launch party of Rimmel London’s Thrill Seeker EXTREME Mascara, in which Maya is both the face of and ambassador for.
For the occasion, Maya leaned into the goth-glam aesthetic heroed on the regular by the likes of Jenna Ortega, Mia Regan and Taylor Russell. Pairing a leather look set of shorts with a matching button-up jacket which she wore tucked in and cinched at the waist with a matching belt, a set of knee-high black boots and a selection of her favourite chunky silver jewellery together, proved that not all opulent events need a gown and heels look.
In the series of images posted and reposted to her Insta story, Maya can be seen celebrating the milestone career moment with her nearest and dearest, posing with a glass of champagne in hand.
Because it was a beauty event, Maya went all out on the glam front, curling her brunette locks into a bouncy curled side part style while her impeccable face card donned a sleek black cat-eye liner look and a nude toned glossy lip.
We’re officially only five days into the autumn season (happy boot season to all who celebrate) so Maya’s rocker chic-charged autumnal look couldn't have come at a better time. Consider us and our wardrobes influenced…