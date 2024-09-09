Maya Jama's baby-blue "back-to-work" knit is perfect for autumn

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whether we like it or not, we’re officially in our back-to-work era after a sunshine-filled few months.

Though it might be difficult to come to grips with the idea of storing away your swimsuit drawer for yet another year, fear not because even Maya Jama is in the same boat, recently sharing a “back to work” story on her Instagram.

© Instagram/@mayajama Maya's blue knit is peak officecore in the best way

In the video posted to her 3.2m Instagram followers, the Love Island host can be seen swapping out her usual itsy bitsy bikinis and skin-tight latex midi dresses for a cosy baby blue knit, perfect for those of us getting ready to head back into the office.

© Harrods The cropped knit is from Self-Portrait's newest collection

Maya’s short-sleeved knit is from Princess Kate's favourite go-to brand Self-Portrait, which is currently retailing online for £280. The Knitted Crop Top is made from a cosy alpaca and cotton blend and features a slew of statement floral-shaped buttons adorned with pearl fixtures.

The 30-year-old British-born style maven paired her autumnal crop with a sleek, loosely waved hairstyle and her go-to winged eyeliner makeup look, the perfect officecore combination if we do say so ourselves.

© Jeff Moore What look can't Maya pull off?

Maya’s royal-approved look comes just days after she donned a sultry rock-chic leather jacket and shorts combo to host and attend the Rimmel London Beauty Live From event last week.

The presenter and radio DJ is living proof of "get a girl who can do both" as more often than not her off-duty go-to ensembles feature either baggy jeans or oversized tees while her on-duty looks are as glam as things get.

Though ‘brat girl summer’ might be over, we can’t help but feel a twang of autumnal excitement as we head into the soggy season, especially when we get to take style cues from Maya and don cosy knits on the daily.