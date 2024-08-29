Maya Jama just shared the most unhinged beauty hack

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Considering she spent the weekend living it up at Notting Hill Carnival, Maya Jama is probably in need of an unwind.

The Love Island host, who is currently enjoying her time away from the villa, is rarely short of a beauty hack to help her get back on track after a big weekend.

Taking to social media on Wednesday, the 30-year-old shared her avant-garde beauty hack with loyal followers online, during a luxurious backseat commute to the office.

Maya rolled a cold can across her face to help reduced puffing, sharing her advice via her Instagram Stories.

She showed off a peach-coloured manicure in the process, complete with square tips and petite heart nail art in a crimson hue.

Moving away from her ‘blokecore’ outfit championed at carnival, which consisted of a Connor Ives mini dress created with a ruched baby blue Somalia football shirt (a nod to her Somali heritage), Maya slipped into something a little more low-key.

The presenter wore a classic, crisp white shirt cut from comfortable cotton with a preppy pop collar. A gold chain necklace adorned her neck, adding a touch of golden glamour to her office-chic attire.

She wore her dark hair swept up into a slicked-back ponytail and held in place by some black sunglasses, allowing her raven coils to cascade freely down her back.

A natural beauty blend was Maya’s palette of choice. The star went makeup-free for the taxi ride, prepping her typically flawless skin for a HMU session by depuffing with her unorthodox method.

Maya’s beauty expertise continues to deepen. Earlier this month, the London-native championed boho hair extensions as she reigned in her 30th year.

The style, which was sported for her birthday bash, followed on from the Renaissance hair trend that bid farewell to smooth, straightened locks.