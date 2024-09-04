Maya Jama just wore a boyfriend tee as a mini dress and it's so extra

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Who said you need a boyfriend to sport a stylish to sport a boyfriend tee? Not Maya Jama that‘s for sure.

The Love Island host made a serious case for casually cool dressing on her Instagram story yesterday, styling an oversized Balenciaga t-shirt as a mini-dress.

© Instagram/@mayajama Maya posed for a photo with her Swedish friends

Maya, who can usually be found donning slim-fitting latex midi dresses, crochet cutout twin sets and leather-look mini dresses while on official hosting duties swapped out her glamorous wardrobe for something more simple, however still managed to make a statement.

© Balenciaga Balenciaga is known for their statement graphic T-Shirts

In the series of images and videos posted to her story, Maya styled the Tape Type T-shirt Medium Fit in Black Faded from Spanish luxury fashion house Balenciaga, which currently retails on the website for £725.00 as a mini dress. The extortionately priced tee is from the brand's new men’s collection and features a printed graphic of the brand name across the front in bold typeface, designed to look like it’s made out of masking tape.

Though the 30-year-old British icon kept her look laid back, she made sure to elevate the ensemble with a pair of statement gold hoop earrings, a messy high ponytail and a light dusting of her go-to makeup look - a classic winged eyeliner and a plump glossy nude lip shade.

© Instagram/@mayajama Adding the 'Brat' filter is so Brat of her

Graphic t-shirts have been having a major moment in the fashion sphere over the past few months. Just yesterday Victoria Beckham's youngest Harper Beckham styled an oversized Bruno Mars adorned option to celebrate her brother Romeo’s 22nd birthday in Las Vegas. Prior to that, fashion muse Bella Hadid paired a set of micro mini denim shorts with a white sheer shirt printed with a photo of a baby deer on the front.

Maya just proved that sometimes being a sartorial style it-girl means wearing a t-shirt as a mini dress and who are we to argue with that fact?